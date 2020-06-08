Forget Gunpla. Today it’s all about the Gun-tofu!

What shape is tofu? Odds are the first mental image that forms in your mind is a block, since that’s how it’s most commonly sold at supermarkets, but that’s simply a result of tofu makers putting their wares in rectangular packages.

Honestly, tofu can be any shape you want it to be…even giant anime robot-shaped.

We’ve talked before about the Gundam-themed offerings from tofu maker Sagamiya Foods, which started off with a tofu version of the venerable anime series’ Zaku cannon fodder mech and followed up with a tofu Z’Gok. Now, Sagamiya’s tofu/mecha smiths are back with a salute to the Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam and ZZ arcs of the franchise with a tofu Hyaku Shiki.

▼ The Hyaku Shiki (“Type 100”) as it appears in the anime.

As you can see, one of the distinct characteristics of the Hyaku Shiki is its gallant gold color scheme. However, within the lore of the anime that’s not just for style. The Hyaku Shiki’s appearance is the result of a special “beam coating,” which is said to help protect the mobile suit against the Gundam universe’s wide array of laser missile and melee weapons.

However, take the Hyaku Shiki out of its package, and you’ll see that it’s the same creamy off-white you’d expect of Japanese bean curd. Don’t worry, though, Sagamiya Foods isn’t trying to shortchange Gundam fans, what with their legendary commitment to source material authenticity. Instead, the company has taken a page from the world of plastic Gundam model kits, and the Hyaku Shiki tofu isn’t really complete until you “paint” it!

Since this is still meant to be food, obviously you don’t apply a coat of regular old paint, though. Instead, the Hyaku Shiki tofu comes bundled with a pack of brilliantly bright glaze.

Part of the reason for that dazzling hue is that this is a curry sauce, but what really makes it sparkle is that the sauce also contains edible gold powder.

Sagamiya Foods recommends brushing or spraying the glaze onto the mobile suit, and we opted for a brush. While the tofu is fairly firm, we still recommend a soft-tipped brush, since bristles that are too stiff could dent the Hyaku Shiki. Also, we found that rather than dipping our brush into the glaze and dabbing it onto the tofu, we had better results with pouring the glaze directly onto the Hyaku Shiki’s head, then using the brush to spread it around and even out its thickness.

After taking a few moments to admire the completed project and snap a commemorative photo, it was time to get to eating.

The “beam coating” proved to be no match for our hunger-fueled attack, which was good news for us, since each bite was satisfying and rewarding. The tofu itself is good-quality and tasty, and while curry is an unorthodox seasoning, it actually was quite delicious, with enough of a spicy kick to put a pleasant little tingle in our throat.

As an added bonus, as you eat the Hyaku Shiki tofu it becomes battle-damaged, giving your meal the atmosphere of an end-of-series finale fight.

The Hyaku Shiki tofu is available now at Japanese grocery and convenience stores, priced at 321 yen (US$3), and can also be purchased online via Rakuten here.

