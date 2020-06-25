We test the Airism product for three days in a range of conditions.

On 20 June, Uniqlo released their long-awaited Airism face masks around the country, and people raced to stores to get their hands on them. Our own Japanese-language reporter P.K. Sanjun was one of hundreds to line up to buy the masks, which sold out in hours, but according to his review, the product didn’t live up to the hype.

P.K. can be a harsh critic though, so another reporter from our Japanese team, Mariko Ohanabatake, put her hand up to give the masks a more thorough testing. She decided to give them more of a chance to prove themselves under a variety of conditions over a three-day period, in the hopes that she could glean some benefits from the experience.

▼ Mariko lined up for an hour on release day to purchase a pack of three medium sized masks for 990 yen (US$9.29).

Since it uses the material of AIRism, which is said to have the function of releasing moisture and heat, it may be a good mask for summer. It is a hot topic, but is it really comfortable to use?

I’ve been using it for 3 days in the office and on the go, so I’d like to report on the feeling of use and the ease of washing with all my heart!