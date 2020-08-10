The secret is in the sauce!

Dom Dom Burger is a lesser known burger shop in Japan that has produced some pretty unique concoctions, like spicy Mexican and Thai Burgers and a burger in between two slabs of Camembert cheese. Though perhaps less popular than McDonald’s or Burger King, Dom Dom Burger’s tasty menu has earned itself a legion of very dedicated fans, who will always be quick to tout its superiority.

In light of the recent stay-at-home orders, Dom Dom has been generous enough to release how-tos for many of their best dishes, including even making a YouTube recipe video for its star item, the “Sweet and Salty Chicken Burger“. Being avid fans of fast food and aspiring chefs ourselves, we couldn’t help but give the Sweet and Salty Chicken burger a try!

Dom Dom’s recipe for the Sweet and Salty Chicken Burger is full of easy-to-get ingredients and can be made in just 30 minutes, so why not give it a shot yourself?

Ingredients (Makes four servings)

One large boneless, skin-on chicken thigh

Ground black pepper

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp mirin

1 tbsp sake

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp vinegar

4 hamburger buns

For cooking: potato starch and cooking oil

For topping: shredded cabbage and mayonnaise

Instructions:

1. Add the soy sauce, mirin, sake, sugar, and vinegar to a saucepan and turn the stove on to medium heat.

2. When the sauce has come to a boil and formed a thick layer of foamy bubbles on top, turn off the heat.

3. Meanwhile, prepare the chicken. Use a fork to poke holes into the meat of the chicken through the skin.

4. Cut the chicken into four parts, then season with salt and pepper.

5. Cover the pieces of chicken on all sides with potato starch.

6. Heat about 2-3 tablespoons of oil in a frying pan, or enough to get an inch or so of oil on the surface, over medium heat. Once it’s hot, place the chicken in skin-side down and fry.

7. Once the skin side is nice and crispy (about five minutes), flip over to the other side. Cook until done, then remove to a plate.

8. Slice and toast the buns until they’re a nice golden-brown color.

9. Once toasted, spread some of the sauce from Step 2 on the bottom half of the bun.

10. Add the chicken, then pour over more sauce.

11. Top with your desired amount of cabbage and plenty of mayonnaise, then finish with the top half of the bun, and it’s ready to eat!

Traditionally Dom Dom serves their Sweet and Salty Chicken Burger on their specially made sesame buns, but alas, we couldn’t find any hamburger buns at any of the supermarkets we visited. The video says that you can use slices of bread or even English muffins in lieu of buns, so we decided to try it with English muffins. Although we do think buns would make for a more authentic flavor, the English muffins were also super delicious.

But as for the flavors, the star of this recipe is most definitely the sauce! The key ingredient is the little dash of vinegar. It adds a nice lightness to an otherwise heavy flavor, which goes really well with the crunchy chicken.

We even made them in the morning and ate them later that day for lunch, and they held up really well over the time in between. They didn’t get gooey or congeal at all, and still tasted really good. Since they’re so easy to make–and so delicious–this is something that could easily go on your weekly lunch or dinner menu!

