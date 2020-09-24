Hilarious captions with viral hashtag help everyone “Learn about housewife work through Ghibli”.

It hasn’t even been a week since the creative geniuses at Studio Ghibli released 400 images from eight of their movies for the public to download for free, yet they’ve already inspired people to get creative, with captions under the #ジブリで学ぶ主婦業 (“Ghibli de manabu shufugyou”/ “Learn about housewife work through Ghibli”) hashtag currently going viral online.

And it’s not just housewives but parents everywhere who are relating to the images under the hashtag, especially when they look like these:

▼ “I told you to clean up your Lego!! How many times do I have to tell you it hurts when I step on it!”

▼ “When you unwittingly find your son’s selfies in your folder.”

▼ “At 1:00 a.m. in the morning.”

Quite a few tweets address the issue of getting kids to sleep, which are so relatable they’ve been getting thousands of likes online.

▼ “Don’t go to sleep yet!!!!! You won’t be able to sleep at night!!!!”

▼ “When they finally get to sleep but they won’t get off you so you can’t do anything and have to just stay there.”

▼ “When they go to bed at 8:00 p.m.! Freedom!”

In Japan, where traditional stereotypes still persist, a lot of women become housewives, and there’s a lot of pressure on them to make sure everything is perfect for the family.

▼ “Aaaargh!! I don’t want to make dinner!!”

▼ “Me, the moment I present the food that took five hours to make to all my relatives.”

More often than not, though, things aren’t always perfect, and that’s totally okay.

▼ “The ideal image of a mother (left). Reality (right).”

The power of a mother, however, should never be underrated.

▼ “Mother coming out of the kitchen with silent force when siblings won’t stop arguing.”

Food plays a big part in the life of a mother, especially when it comes to finding a moment when you can get time to eat something yourself.

▼ “Devouring the chocolate you’ve hidden while your child is engrossed in the children’s TV show, Okaasan to Issho.”

And as we all know, marriage is a beautiful thing.

▼ “Your husband as a newlywed and your husband now.”

Ghibli images are surprisingly well aligned with housework chores.

▼ “Mould…in the bath…already…”

▼ “When you’ve hung the futon out to dry.”

Anyone who’s left a tissue in their pocket and run it through the washing machine will relate to this one!

▼ “How many times do I have to say it to get you to understand: take the tissues out of your pocket before putting it in the wash!”

Interestingly, images from some Ghibli films have been speaking to people who’ve had the experience of shopping at wholesale giant Costco.

▼ “After your first trip to Costco.”

▼ “Coming back from Costco.”

And just because it’s particularly relevant now, there’s this image, under the simpler #ジブリで学ぶ (“Ghibli de manabu”/ “Learn through Ghibli”) hashtag.

▼ “Social Distance!!!”

New captions under both hashtags are currently being uploaded by the minute, so take a browse through the free images and add your own captions to join in on the fun!

And if you want more Ghibli fun in your life, don’t forget to check out the mystery of the unknown food in Spirited Away that was recently solved by the key animator. There’s a lot we can learn through Ghibli!

