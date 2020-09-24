Hilarious captions with viral hashtag help everyone “Learn about housewife work through Ghibli”.
It hasn’t even been a week since the creative geniuses at Studio Ghibli released 400 images from eight of their movies for the public to download for free, yet they’ve already inspired people to get creative, with captions under the #ジブリで学ぶ主婦業 (“Ghibli de manabu shufugyou”/ “Learn about housewife work through Ghibli”) hashtag currently going viral online.
And it’s not just housewives but parents everywhere who are relating to the images under the hashtag, especially when they look like these:
▼ “I told you to clean up your Lego!! How many times do I have to tell you it hurts when I step on it!”
あれほどレゴ片付けなさいよって言ったじゃん!!踏んだら痛いって何回言わすの！
#ジブリで学ぶ主婦業 pic.twitter.com/ef9D1A6EGT
▼ “When you unwittingly find your son’s selfies in your folder.”
いつの間にかフォルダにあった
息子の自撮り
いつの間にかフォルダにあった
息子の自撮り pic.twitter.com/9FfGfRjrID
▼ “At 1:00 a.m. in the morning.”
午前1時
Quite a few tweets address the issue of getting kids to sleep, which are so relatable they’ve been getting thousands of likes online.
▼ “Don’t go to sleep yet!!!!! You won’t be able to sleep at night!!!!”
まだ寝ちゃダメ！！！！！
夜寝られなくなっちゃう！！！！
夜寝られなくなっちゃう！！！！
#ジブリで学ぶ主婦業 pic.twitter.com/lr3AdqyBYS
▼ “When they finally get to sleep but they won’t get off you so you can’t do anything and have to just stay there.”
やっと寝たけどおろせないから何もできないまま過ぎていく時間
▼ “When they go to bed at 8:00 p.m.! Freedom!”
８時に寝たー！自由だーー！
In Japan, where traditional stereotypes still persist, a lot of women become housewives, and there’s a lot of pressure on them to make sure everything is perfect for the family.
▼ “Aaaargh!! I don’t want to make dinner!!”
うわあああああ！！
ごはんを作りたくない！！
ごはんを作りたくない！！
#ジブリで学ぶ主婦業 pic.twitter.com/xUu3JM7Isr
▼ “Me, the moment I present the food that took five hours to make to all my relatives.”
親戚一同に5時間かけて作った料理を出した瞬間の私
More often than not, though, things aren’t always perfect, and that’s totally okay.
▼ “The ideal image of a mother (left). Reality (right).”
←お母さん理想像
→お母さん現実像
→お母さん現実像
#ジブリで学ぶ主婦業 pic.twitter.com/gGR1jlrXcT
The power of a mother, however, should never be underrated.
▼ “Mother coming out of the kitchen with silent force when siblings won’t stop arguing.”
兄弟喧嘩が終わらなくて、台所から無言の圧と共に来る母
#ジブリで学ぶ主婦業 pic.twitter.com/afUX590sbo
Food plays a big part in the life of a mother, especially when it comes to finding a moment when you can get time to eat something yourself.
▼ “Devouring the chocolate you’ve hidden while your child is engrossed in the children’s TV show, Okaasan to Issho.”
子がおかいつに夢中なうちに隠れてチョコを貪る
#ジブリで学ぶ主婦業 pic.twitter.com/VqW2Anss9p
And as we all know, marriage is a beautiful thing.
▼ “Your husband as a newlywed and your husband now.”
新婚当時の旦那と現在の旦那
Ghibli images are surprisingly well aligned with housework chores.
▼ “Mould…in the bath…already…”
もう、お風呂にカビ…生えてる……
もう、お風呂にカビ…生えてる…… pic.twitter.com/mAVvUzG7jG
▼ “When you’ve hung the futon out to dry.”
布団干してきちゃった
Anyone who’s left a tissue in their pocket and run it through the washing machine will relate to this one!
▼ “How many times do I have to say it to get you to understand: take the tissues out of your pocket before putting it in the wash!”
洗濯機に入れる前にポケットからティッシュ出しなさいって何度言えば分かるの！？
#ジブリで学ぶ主婦業 pic.twitter.com/TdSYKjrEGU
Interestingly, images from some Ghibli films have been speaking to people who’ve had the experience of shopping at wholesale giant Costco.
▼ “After your first trip to Costco.”
はじめてのコストコ
▼ “Coming back from Costco.”
コストコの帰り
#ジブリで学ぶ主婦業 pic.twitter.com/tlHv2Q5Xow
And just because it’s particularly relevant now, there’s this image, under the simpler #ジブリで学ぶ (“Ghibli de manabu”/ “Learn through Ghibli”) hashtag.
▼ “Social Distance!!!”
ソーシャルディスタンス！！！
New captions under both hashtags are currently being uploaded by the minute, so take a browse through the free images and add your own captions to join in on the fun!
And if you want more Ghibli fun in your life, don’t forget to check out the mystery of the unknown food in Spirited Away that was recently solved by the key animator. There’s a lot we can learn through Ghibli!
Source: Twitter/#ジブリで学ぶ主婦業
Featured image: Studio Ghibli
