Pokémon mascot wants to use super-effective ergonomics to make your workday better (and cuter).

With telecommuting being the new normal for many people these days, it’s important to make sure you’ve got an ergonomic home office setup. A comfy chair and suitable desk are obvious must-haves, but if you’re going to be hammering away at your keyboard all day, you’ll also want to make sure that the tendons in your forearms are getting the support they need.

A PC cushion can fill that important role, and if you’re going to use one, doesn’t it make the most sense to use one that looks like Pikachu? The latest addition to Bandai’s line of character PC cushions, Pikachu has all the cuddly charm of a traditional plushie, but is also sized to sit on your lap and give you a place to rest your arms while doing all of your work-related typing and clicking.

He even comes with a pillowy keyboard of his own (which you can use as a wrist rest) decorated with various Pokémon species.

▼ Five Pikachus hanging out among the keys on the front of the wrist rest, and five more standing in plain sight on the back.

Of course, Pikachu is ready to lend ergonomic and emotional support during non-work activities too, like reading or browsing the Internet on your phone.

You can also use the wrest rest by itself and set Pikachu down to relax on his own.

Let’s be honest, though. There’s no way anyone can resist picking the guy up and giving him a hug.

Pokémon fans with long memories may notice that this is actually the second Pikachu PC cushion to be offered, though this newly redesigned version has a happier facial expression for extra cuteness. More importantly, the new Pikachu cushion is actually in stock (the old one has been sold out for some time), priced at 5,720 yen (US$54) so if this is the home office enhancement/excuse to buy a Pikachu plushie that you’ve been waiting for, it can be ordered online here.

Source, images: Premium Bandai

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!