This recipe for panko-covered nuggs is a game-changer.

In case you missed the biggest announcement from McDonald’s since the release of their Adult Cream Pie, the fast food giant has now created Japanese-inspired chicken nuggets…only for customers in the U.K.

▼ McDonald’s dropped the bombshell this week on their official U.K. Twitter account.

After hearing the news, our team here in Japan couldn’t stop wondering what panko-covered Katsu Curry Chicken McNuggets would taste like. Given that a flight to the U.K. is out of the question right now, we decided to do the next best thing and bring the dream nuggs to us…by making them ourselves.

All you need is a box of regular McNuggets, like the one pictured above, and with a few extra ingredients you too can enjoy the taste of Katsu Curry Chicken McNuggets, no matter where you are in the world right now!

Ingredients

Chicken McNuggets

Panko bread crumbs

Egg

Curry powder

Vegetable oil

Method

1. Lightly beat one egg in a bowl and dip a nugget into the mixture until fully coated.

2. Cover the egg-dipped nugget with the breadcrumbs.

3. Fry in vegetable oil until golden.

4. Place on a paper towel and repeat the process with all the nuggets.

5. To make the dipping sauce, we mixed curry powder with the included McDonald’s mustard sauce.

The Katsu Curry Chicken McNuggets being released in the U.K. come with the chain’s classic sweet curry dip, but here in Japan, Chicken McNuggets only come with a choice of either mustard or barbecue sauce.

So for us, mixing one teaspoon of curry powder into the sweet mustard sauce was the best option for recreating the chain’s sweet curry dip. While we would’ve loved to pair the katsu nuggets with a spoonful of Japanese curry for an authentic Katsu Curry Chicken experience, we wanted to get as close to the taste of the official release U.K. customers would be enjoying.

So how did it taste?

O.M.G. These were, in a word, amazing. The outside was delectably crunchy, which made the inside of the nugget feel lighter and juicier than any we’d ever tasted before. This contrast of textures was so good we ended up wondering why we’d never thought to try frying our nuggs in panko before.

The sweet curry sauce we’d created was surprisingly delicious as well, so we tried it with a regular nugget to compare.

Eating the regular nugget just reminded us how awesome the crunchy katsu chicken nuggets were. It was like we’d created a new and improved type of chicken McNugget that was 100 times tastier than the original.

They weren’t difficult to make at all, and now that we know how good they are, we may never be able to go back to normal McNuggets ever again!

Judging by how good these homemade Katsu Curry Chicken McNuggets are, customers in the U.K. are in for an absolute treat when the official McDonald’s version is released in stores around the country on 30 December.

With katsu curry being hugely popular in the U.K. these new nuggs look set to cause a sensation amongst fans, although katsu curry traditionalists might want to make up a batch of Japanese curry to eat alongside them.

We’d love to see photos and reviews from our UK readers when they’re released, so feel free to tag us in your photos on social media so we can live vicariously through your taste buds!

Photos © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]