New Japanese burger comes in three sizes, depending on how much of a meat tower you can handle.

If you like yakiniku, you’ll like Yakiniku Like, a restaurant chain in Japan that specialises in solo-grill yakiniku dining. Always looking to please the solo diner, with only a few two-person-max booths available at each location, there’s now even more reason to like Yakiniku Like, as they’ve just come out with “a yakiniku bento you can eat with one hand“.

▼ A bento is a boxed meal containing rice and a number of other ingredients like meat and vegetables.



Image: © SoraNews24

Yakiniku Like’s handheld-take on the bento is served up as a burger, containing essential ingredients like rice, meat, and sauce. The rice component appears in the form of two “buns”, seasoned with soy sauce for extra flavour, while the filling contains delicious kalbi, marinated barbecued beef rib meat, along with some lettuce for freshness, kimchi for extra punch and a special Gochujang mayonnaise, made with a Korean red chilli paste.

▼ Pictured at top is the large size, while the images left to right below show the small, medium and tower sizes.

Priced at 350 yen (US$3.37) for the small, 420 yen for the medium, 620 yen for the large and 1,050 yen for the Tower, each yakiniku burger is made to order and is only available for takeout or delivery.

On the menu from 28 January, the burger will be limited to the chain’s Shibuya Udagawacho store, with plans to release the special menu item at other locations depending on response from customers.

So if you like the idea of eating a handheld yakiniku bento, be sure to visit the Udagawacho branch in Shibuya, and while you’re there you might want to try some of their meatless yakiniku options, using Next Meats that surprisingly taste like the real thing!

Restaurant information

Yakiniku Like Udagawacho / 渋谷宇田川町店

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Udagawacho, 31−4 Shinoda Building 1F

東京都渋谷区宇田川町31-4 シノダビル1F

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (last order 10:30 p.m.)

Website

Source, images: PR Times (unless otherwise stated)

