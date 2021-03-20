It’s what the Water Hashira would sit in if he were an online gamer.

Merchandising for popular anime is nothing new, but Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba presents licensing opportunities like few franchises ever have before. That’s because in addition to all of the assorted figures, keychains, and other trinkets bearing the cast’s likenesses, each major hero has their own signature fabric pattern for their individual costume, meaning just about anything with a flat surface can be transformed into a Demon Slayer tie-in.

The latest example: Lenovo’s new Demon Slayer PC gaming chair.

Taking its inspiration from Giyu Tomioka, the Lenovo Demon Slayer chair mimics the colors and pattern of the Water Hashira’s haori kimono coat. And if that wasn’t enough of a connection to the demon-slaying swordsman…

…the chair also comes with Tomioka’s katana in a scabbard strapped to the armrest!

Though the Nichiren Blade cannot be drawn from its sheath, it gets extra coolness point from the attachment being modeled on the belts worn by the Demon Slayer Corps members.

Getting to more conventional chair aspects, the chair is made of comfortable but supportive materials with ample head and neck support, plus an adjustable back cushion and 180-degree reclining seatback.

▼ The cloth covering is a soft synthetic suede.

Though Demon Slayer merch is essentially a license to print money these days, you can’t actually buy the Giyu chair. Instead, Lenovo is giving away five of them as prizes, and if this looks like the sort of furniture you’d like to park yourself, you can enter to win one by following Lenovo Japan’s Twitter account and retweeting the above tweet between now and March 31.

Source: Lenovo via Game Watch via Hachima Kiko

Images: Lenovo

