Vibrant, stylish shirts starring Tanjiro and his comrades.

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest Shonen Jump debuts in recent years, instantly winning over a bevy of fans due to its heart-rending plot, exquisitely designed characters, and its hot-blooded, action-packed anime adaptation.

The series has entered into all kinds of fun and unusual collaborations since its inception in 2016, and even now that the original manga run has ended we’re seeing companies rush back to plaster protagonist Tanjiro, his little sister Nezuko, and their colorful companions across their wares.

Uniqlo already teamed up with the franchise once before using creator Koyoharu Gotoge’s manga art. This second bout uses anime visuals and sees an increased focus on group lineups like the Pillars, the nine strongest swordmasters among the Demon Slayer collective. And for the more shy otaku, there’s plenty of cute options that replicate the intricate patterns seen on the characters’ Taisho-era garb.

▼ The line-up of colorful T-shirt prints.

The shirts come in both adults’ and kids’ sizes. The adult size costs 990 yen (US$9.39) while the children’s size is 790 yen (US$7.50), with both being extremely popular — many of the designs are already sold out in every possible size.

▼ The kids’ Zenitsu design, printed on a tasteful sunshine yellow shirt.

Fan favorite Rengoku gets a standalone design as well, which makes perfect sense. Rengoku seems to have a sizable role in the upcoming cinematic release Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train, so this is the perfect shirt to wear the first time you watch it!

As a Shinobu and Mitsuri fan, the Pillars print design instantly caught my eye. All nine of the Pillars strike an intense collective stance before the title hashira, meaning “pillars”, written in a patterned English font.

Many of the more subtle patterns, such as the tessellated kimono fabric or the design that utilizes each of the nine Pillars’ distinctive hilt guards, are also used in other forms: namely foldable bags and towels. The bags cost 990 yen and the towels 1,500 yen, in the following attractive variations:

You’ll want to channel your breathing into the Thunder style to increase your speed, because these products are flying off the shelves. At this point, your best bet may be to track down your nearest physical Uniqlo location. Don’t forget your mask!

Source, images: Uniqlo x Demon Slayer

