Eren, Levi, and the Colossal Titan terrify, delight unexpecting passersby.

Located on the Kanagawa coast about 30 minutes south of downtown Tokyo, Yokohama has a well-deserved reputation as one of Japan’s most laid-back major cities. The vibe is especially relaxed in the harborside Minato Mirai district, so when I needed to go out and pick up lunch the other day, that’s where I went.

Making my way through the Landmark Plaza shopping/restaurant complex, I was enjoying the warm afternoon sunlight gently shining down from the skylights as I scanned the takeout menu boards. But then, when I swung my head from one side of the building to the other, I saw this.

Yes, it appeared that Yokohama had become the latest city in Kanagawa Prefecture to be infested by the titular giant monsters from anime/manga hit Attack on Titan.

Luckily, it wasn’t just the head of the Colossal Titan that was lying in wait.

Flanking the colossal cranium were life-size figures of two heroic members of the Survey Corps: Eren, the series’ protagonist, and Levi, the character fans actually want to see.

▼ The ladies love Levi.

Then again, maybe we shouldn’t clown on Eren too hard. Sure, he might not radiate the same aura of cool perfection that Levi does, but you know what he can do?

Turn into a Titan himself.

In the middle of the center is a large atrium, and right now Eren, in his Titan form, is filling that space in a very dramatic way.

The inflatable statue is 8.5 meters (27.9 feet) tall, and considering that it’s down on its knees, this is probably pretty close to the size the creature would be within the world Attack on Titan, where its official standing height is listed as 15 meters.

Walking through the center of the atrium, you’re subject to the savage, violent gaze of the Titan’s eyes. Alternatively, you can walk around the perimeter of the atrium and check out its disturbingly muscular butt instead.

The Attack on Titan Titans and humans will be on display until June 20. Meanwhile, if you think Landmark Plaza itself looks nice, but are freaked out by the naked anime giant…

…you can always keep your fingers crossed that a Piakachu pack parades through the building again some day.

Location information

Landmark Plaza / ランドマークプラザ

Address: Kanagawa-ken, Yokohama-shi, Nishi-ku, Minato Mirai 2-2-1

神奈川県横浜市西区みなとみらい２丁目２−１

Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

