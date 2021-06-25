Graphic tee shop Graniph brings us cool printed and embroidered shirts and dresses!

McDonald’s has a long, storied history in Japan, a history that, as of this year, spans over 50 years. Since opening their first ever restaurant in the Tokyo neighborhood of Ginza in 1971, they’ve expanded to having thousands of restaurants all across the country, regularly serving delicious food like Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Teriyaki Burgers.

To celebrate this monumental anniversary, McDonald’s Japan is offering not only retro McDonald’s packaging, but also some limited-edition swag. They’ve teamed up with graphic tee company Graniph to make cool clothes that you’ll want to snatch up if you’re a fan of the world-famous fast food restaurant!

▼ An in-depth introduction of each of Graniph’s new McDonald’s designs

The clothing line will feature shirts, dresses, and T-shirts with both printed and embroidered designs based on McDonald’s iconic images. The Feel-Good collection, for instance, includes a T-shirt with the McDonald’s logo on it, a button-up shirt printed with McDonald’s breakfast items, and a women’s dress embroidered with popular menu items.

The shirt that features the McDonald’s logo actually has two varieties. Both have “McDonald’s” written in red on the front, with “I’m lovin’ it” on the back, but the kana written in parentheses under “McDonald’s” actually differs depending on the region you buy it in. For example, in Kanto, it will say “Makku”, which is what they call McDonald’s for short in Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures, but in Kansai and Shikoku, it will say “Makudo”, which is their common abbreviation of the name.

If you’re shopping in-store, each one is only available in the geographical area it represents, but you can also buy both designs online.

The collection also comes with children’s items featuring McDonald’s iconic red, yellow and white straw pattern and the “I’m lovin’ it’ slogan formed into hearts.

The Heritage Collection reflects a bit more on the history of McDonald’s. For example, you can get a T-shirt featuring all of the McDonald’s logos over the years…

…the McDonald’s original mascot (back when the chain was known as the Speedee Service System)…

…and the more recent McDonald’s mascots!

Of course, you can’t have a mascot T-shirt without also offering it in a kid’s size.

In total, there are 15 different designs for all ages, so there’s sure to be something to satisfy the inner McDonald’s fan in you. The designs range in price from 2,750 yen (US$24.83) for T-shirts in both kids and adult sizes, up to 6,600 yen for the button-up shirt.

Shoppers can also receive a free shopping bag with every purchase (given to those who preordered their items first, as supplies last), and purchasing two or more items will earn you a special limited-edition packaging box as well.

Though preordering for both collections ended on June 23, all of the items will also be widely available in Graniph stores across the country and on Graniph’s online shop starting on June 29. If you’re a McDonald’s fan, you’ll definitely want to pick some up!

Source: PR Times

Top image: YouTube/Gurapura Channel

Insert images: PR Times, YouTube/Gurapura Channel

