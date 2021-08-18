Takoyaki, ramen, and gyoza chains take over the fashion world with limited-edition collaborations.

Recently, “Restaurant x Fashion” collaboration items have boomed in popularity, with a number of big-name restaurant chains bringing out exclusive collections with famous clothing brands.

Some of the collections have been so popular they’ve already sold out, but there are still a variety of tasteful options available, so we’ve put together a list of our top 7 that are definitely worth a look-in.

So let’s get to it and take a look at the collaborations below!

Gyoza no Ohsho x Journal Standard

This restaurant chain, whose name translates to “King of Gyoza“, is known for its great-value Chinese-style dishes, and now they’re expanding their horizons by teaming up with not one but two popular clothing brands. First up, they produced a line of T-shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants with Journal Standard back in April, with T-shirts like the one below starting at 4,950 yen (US$45.17).

Gyoza no Ohsho x Rage Blue

King of Gyoza further expanded their foray into fashion with another collaboration in April, this time with Rage Blue, who produced a huge range of items for the gyoza specialists, starting with socks at 1,100 yen, right through to bucket hats, sandals, bags, sweatpants, and shirts like the ones below, priced at 4,290 yen.

Benitora Gyoza-bo x niko and…

This casual Chinese restaurant chain, whose name translate to “Red Tiger Gyoza Room” chose to team up with the very popular niko and…, producing a variety of fashion, tableware, and interior items that made their debut in June. Some of their most popular items have been their T-shirts, priced at 4,290 yen.

Tenkaippin x Mono-Mart

This popular ramen chain decided to concentrate on T-shirts for their fashion tie-up in June, working with illustrator Isogai Hitohisa to develop a number of unique graphic designs, all priced at a very reasonable 2,970 yen.

Tully’s Coffee x Nano Universe

Hugely popular coffee chain Tully’s also chose to concentrate on T-shirts, releasing eight designs in June, priced at 3,900 yen. All the shirts are made with 100-percent organic cotton and dyed with coffee extract.

Tsukiji Gindaco x Rage Blue”

Another collaboration with Rage Blue, this time featuring super popular takoyaki chain Gindaco. All nine items, just released on 6 August, cover things like bags, tenugui, folding fans, shorts and shirts, with prices starting at 1,320 yen. All feature cool designs that combine elements of street culture with traditional Japan, including a cute appearance by an octopus on a skateboard.

Choraku x Journal Standard

Yet another tie-up from a popular casual Chinese restaurant chain, this range first debuted in February, featuring cute tees emblazoned with the store name in kanji for 3,500 yen.

So there you have it – seven Japanese restaurant chains you can add to your wardrobe right now! For more details about each collection, click on the links below, and if all that’s got you hungry for dumplings, there’s a 24-hour gyoza joint in Tokyo that’s got your name written all over it.

Images: [trillion music × JOURNAL STANDARD], [dumplings king × JOURNAL STANDARD], [king × lazy blue of dumplings], [Benitora dumplings bunch × Nikoando], [TenkaIppin × Monomato], [Tully’s Coffee × Nano Universe], [Tsukiji Gindaco × Lazy Blue]

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]