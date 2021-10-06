A special treat for baseball fans.

Japanese burger chain Freshness Burger prides itself on being “a burger cafe where adults can relax“. There’s no relaxing at one of their branches, though, because that’s where you’ll find a heart-pounding, sweat-inducing beast of a burger called the Home Run Burger.

▼ Four beef patties enough for ya?

The one place in Japan where you can purchase this burger is hinted at in its name. You’ll find home runs at baseball games, and that’s why this beefy burger is only available at the Jingu Stadium branch of Freshness Burger, which is located in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward.

▼ This branch is located inside Meiji Jingu Baseball Stadium.

Because it can only be purchased inside the stadium, this is a rare Freshness Burger specialty commonly enjoyed by spectators at baseball matches.

Its hefty size will keep you munching throughout quite a few innings as you attempt to complete a home run of your own, with four beef patties, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and a special sauce vying for your attention.

It’s also one of those rare occasions when the real thing is just as beautiful as what’s being advertised on the promotional poster.

This is a burger that delivers on looks and taste, with the beef hitting it out of the park and stealing the show with satisfyingly juicy, meaty flavours.

It’s a monster meal, but not impossible to finish, like some of the other fiends we’ve wrangled with in the past, and we loved the way it helped us join in the action on the field, as we slowly chipped away at our own home run from the comfort of the stadium seats.

Priced at 1,500 yen (US$13.52), the Home Run Burger is definitely worth the calories, and the meat sweats, which you can always wash down with a beer from Japan’s famous beer-vending teams at the stadium later on.

Restaurant information

Freshness Burger Jingu Stadium / フレッシュネスバーガー 神宮球場店

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Kasumigaokamachi, Meiji Jingu Yakyujo Entrance 13

東京都新宿区霞ヶ丘町3-1明治神宮野球場 13入口売店

Photos ©SoraNews24

