Cute enough for any fan, and stylish enough for any home.

Pokémon adventures are often steeped in the atmosphere of the great outdoors, whether you’re watching Ash wander from region to region as he tries to catch ‘em all or doing the same in one of the video game installments. But what if you want to make your own personal indoors a little greater with Pokémon flourishes?

Then you’ll be happy to know that the Pokémon franchise is teaming up with Japanese furniture and interior furnishings company Karimoku for a new lineup to Poké-fy both your bedroom and living room.

Making the collection especially appealing is that to the untrained eye, at first glance they might look like abstract patterns. Fellow fans, though, will quickly be able to spot Gengar and other Ghost-type Pokémon on the curtains, sheets, and floor mat here.

Too spooky for you? You’ll also be able to choose patterns with Pikachu, Eevee, starter Pokémon, or the Poké Ball emblem, and both blackout and lace curtains are on offer.

Moving into the living room, there’s more adorable subtlety with…

…the Pikachu sofa! From far away, it gives the impression of being just a bright fabric with something like a houndstooth pattern, but in reality…

…that’s the franchise’s Electric-type mascot en masse, almost like they’re gathering for a Pikachu Outbreak inside your home.

In addition to the two-seater sofa model, there’s also a one-person easy chair. Either pairs nicely with the round Poké Ball side table, and if you’d like to leave no ambiguity as to the inspiration for your décor, the gigantic Snorlax rug will instantly grab the attention of anyone who walks into the room.

To be clear, these aren’t kiddie playroom supplies, but genuine, for-adults furnishings, and are priced accordingly, at 199,100 yen (US$1,825) for the Pikachu sofa, 154,000 for the chair, 111,100 for the side table, and 44,000 for the Snorlax carpet. That does get you a level quality that should let you use them all for years to come, though, meaning you’ll be able to come home and relax on them after making the trip to Universal Studios Japan’s future Pokémon attractions and events.

The lineup goes on sale October 14 through the Pokémon Center Online store, and the sofa and side table will also be on display at the Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo superstore in Toky’ Ikebukuro neighborhood from October 14 to November 14.

Source, images: Press release

