Fast food fukubukuro is a feast for the eyes as well as the stomach!

One of the most popular fukubukuro lucky bags you can buy in Japan at New Year comes from fast food giant McDonald’s. Not only are the bags reasonably priced, at 3,000 yen (US$26.02) each, but they also contain free vouchers worth more than that amount, plus a slew of specially branded merchandise that isn’t usually offered for sale.

It’s such a good deal that the bags are sold via an advance lottery system, and our reporter Shawn was one of the lucky few who won the privilege of purchasing one.

So let’s get right to it and take a look at what he received inside the bag!

▼ First off is a black backpack from messenger bag specialists Manhattan Portage.

▼ Check out the cleverly designed French fries on the logo!

Shawn was over the moon to find this unexpected treasure in his lucky bundle, so he immediately slung it over his shoulders to try it on.

▼ Fusing street fashion with fast food.

Unzipping the bag revealed it didn’t just look good, it was functional too, as it was actually insulated. Perfect for keeping hot items hot or cold items cold while on the go.

The next item in Shawn’s haul was a “Pote Light“, also created in collaboration with Manhattan Portage.

“Pote” is short for “potato”, which is what McDonald’s calls it fries in Japan. And that’s exactly what this product looks like, although the “fries” resemble the Manhattan skyline…

▼ …and they light up at the touch of a button!

▼ Next up is a McDonald’s x Manhattan Portage zipper pouch.

▼ Rounding off the collection is a “long cup”, also featuring the Manhattan Skyline French Fries.

And now, we come to the section where Shawn makes all his money back — with the free vouchers. There were 10 in total, offering him free nuggets, burgers and fries, amounting to a total worth of 3,130 yen.

Considering Shawn spent 3,000 yen on the bag, this was a great deal, and it meant that all the goods in the bag were basically free. If you’re looking for a fukubukuro that’ll put a smile on your face, you can’t go past the McDonald’s lucky bag, and they’ll happily deliver smiles after New Year too!

