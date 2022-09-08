Mr. Sato’s mistaken assumptions lead to a delicious discovery.

While our Japanese-language reporter Mr. Sato knows a lot about many things, he doesn’t know everything. For example, he’d heard the name of the company Gelato Pique and knew they had a lot of fans, but he had no idea what the brand actually sold.

They’re probably selling gelato, he thought naively. And so, when he found out there was a Gelato Pique Cafe Creperie in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro neighborhood, he decided to find out what their gelato tasted like and, therefore, he assumed, what all the fuss was about.

Along with gelato, the Gelato Pique Café Creperie serves eight different sweet crepes (including plain, cacao, and matcha bases) and four savory crepes. There are also hot drinks, cold drinks, and soups on offer.

But what did we come here for? Gelato! There are four flavors of gelato: vanilla, pistachio, dark chocolate, and one more flavor that changes out monthly.

Mr. Sato chose a winning pistachio-and-chocolate double scoop for 520 yen (US$3.70), served up on a cone.

According to the restaurant, all of the gelato flavors are prepared and quality-tested by experts. He could tell by the fact that the gelato held back on the sweetness in comparison to regular ice cream and that it had a light, creamy texture that could be enjoyed by all ages.

Mr. Sato personally wished the pistachio flavor was a bit stronger, but it was still enjoyable!

The chocolate was sweeter than the pistachio and tasted high-quality.

Still oblivious to the true origin of the Gelato Pique Café Creperie, Mr. Sato noticed as he was eating that the entire place was filled with young women. Not a single dude aside from Mr. Sato, and it was a full house.

Even our brave Mr. Sato succumbs to shyness every now and then. Not wanting to get in any sort of trouble, he only took this selfie and left it at that. He promises he enjoyed it! He was just self-conscious.

After his gelato adventure was when Mr. Sato finally realized the true identity of the Gelato Pique brand: a cute and comfortable room wear brand. How could he not have realized when one of his SoraNews24 coworkers, K. Masami, is obsessed with it?

▼ K. Masami, sometimes known as “Gelato Pique Masami”

That would certainly explain the crowd at the café, even though the brand does offer men’s room wear. Well, at least he got something delicious out of it, which is something many clothing brands don’t offer. There are Gelato Pique Café Creperies scattered throughout Japan–mainly at shopping outlets–so stop by a location when you’re in town!

Cafe information

Gelato Pique Cafe Creperie (Lumine Ikebukuro Branch) / ジェラート ピケ カフェ クレープリー （ルミネ池袋店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Nishi-ikebukuro 1-11-1 Lumine Ikebukuro 1st floor

東京都豊島区西池袋1-11-1 ルミネ池袋店 1F

Open: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. (weekdays), 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays)

Photos ©SoraNews24

