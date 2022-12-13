Do you dare to take a bite out of the queen of hell?

It’s not long to go now before fans of the Diablo video game series get to play the long-awaited fourth instalment when it’s due to be released on 6 June 2023. For some, that date still seems painfully far off, but Burger King Japan is here to help us with the wait by serving up an exciting appetiser called the Lilith Spicy Tomato Double Whopper with Cheese.

This new burger is being produced in collaboration with Activision Blizzard Japan, the makers of the video game series, and it marks the third collaborative release, with Lilith joining a couple of other hellish burgers currently on the menu.

The Lilith burger is said to be “inspired by the ‘anger’ of Lilith, who descended to Sanctuary after a long exile following a blood ritual“. The scene is set with two beef patties grilled directly over an open flame, two slices of rich cheddar cheese, two slices of gouda and a newly developed “tomato hot sauce” made with chilli peppers and garlic. Countering the more decadent side of the burger is fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, sandwiched inside a toasted sesame seed bun.

▼ You can get a taste of Lilith’s anger for 1,420 yen (US$10.37), or as part of a set, with fries and a drink, for 1,720 yen.

Also on the menu is the Butcher Double Meat BBQ Cheese Burger, which debuted in November to mark the June 2022 release of the Diablo Immortal video game. This is an equally spicy beast, featuring a huge chicken breast and spicy smoked garlic flakes.

▼ On the menu at 1,390 yen, or as part of a set for 1,690 yen

The Diablo Garlic Double Cheeseburger previously debuted in September to celebrate Diablo Immortal before making a return to Burger King in November. This one contains smoked spicy garlic flakes, a special spicy sauce, and four slices of rich cheddar cheese.

▼ Also priced at 1,390 yen, or as part of a set for 1,690 yen

Customers who purchase any of these burgers will receive an original Lilith sticker, to commemorate their taste buds’ journey into the fiery depths of hell.

The Butcher Double Meat BBQ Cheeseburger and the Diablo Garlic Double Cheeseburger have been on the menu since 18 November, but the Lilith Spicy Tomato Double Whopper Cheese will be making its grand debut at Burger King stores around the country (excluding the Tokyo Racecourse and Tsugaike Yukino Hiroba branches) in limited quantities from 16 December.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter