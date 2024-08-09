Special soy sauce adds a Japanese twist to this meaty affair.

Burger King loves to keep us on our toes in Japan, surprising us with new release announcements just a day before the items appear on the menu. That’s what happened today when the chain revealed it would be adding a Steak Sauce Whopper to its lineup from tomorrow, and it’s not just the sauce that’s special, because the new burger contains actual steak pieces.

▼ There are two options to choose from — the Steak Sauce Whopper (left) and the Spicy Steak Sauce Whopper (right).

These new items are said to be on a whole other level in terms of quality, with the chain describing them as “gourmet burgers“. Both contain a 100-percent flame-grilled American beef patty and American cubed beef shoulder loin, the latter of which is prepared via a two-stage sous vide cooking process to enhance the flavour. After eight months of trials the chain was able to perfect the steak recipe, pairing it with a specially developed garlic-infused roasted soy sauce-style sauce and adding vegetables and mayo sauce for crunch and extra flavour.

There are a total of four new Steak Sauce Whoppers coming our way.

▼ The Steak Sauce Whopper (990 yen [US$6.77])

▼ Double Steak Sauce Whopper (1,340 yen)

▼ Spicy Steak Sauce Whopper (1,090 yen)

▼ Double Spicy Sauce Whopper (1,440 yen)

The bright red ingredient inside the spicy burgers isn’t a sauce — it’s a scattering of spicy garlic flakes, designed to sting your tongue with heat while you enjoy the meat. As lovers of spice and all things nice, we’ll definitely be trying both versions as soon as they become available on 9 August.

Although the chain hasn’t specified an exact end date for the burgers, they’ll only be around for a limited time so you’ll want to get in quick to try them…and wash ’em down with a Dr. Pepper float.

Source, images: PR Times

