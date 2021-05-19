Have a pet without having a pet in the form of the Meowever Cushion.

Cats are wonderful pets. Except for the occasional time when they appear to be possessed by the devil, they’re cute, cuddly, soft, loveable, and did we mention cute? Sadly, not everyone can keep a cat. A lot of apartments in Japan don’t allow pets, for example, and some people work too much and would feel bad leaving it home alone all day. Others have allergies, or are unable to care for them for health reasons.

If you aren’t able to have a cat but desperately want one, don’t despair! There are ways to get your kitty cat fix besides keeping cats yourself. In fact, we recommend this cat-shaped cushion called MeowEver. It not only looks and feels like a cat, but it purrs like one too!

MeowEver is a cat-shaped cushion that has been specially designed to replicate the look and feel of a sleeping cat. Its size is close to the that of a real cat, and the round shape is a perfect imitation of a loafing cat. The length of its fur has also been made to be realistic, and it even feels appropriately weighty at about two kilograms (roughly 4.4 pounds)!

But what makes MeowEver really special is that it almost feels like a living creature. It has a heartbeat, and can even have body heat! Inside the cushion is a microwavable gel pack that, when warmed up in the microwave, can hold heat for 40 to 50 minutes.

The heartbeat comes from a mechanism inside the cushion that emits a faint pulsing that feels and sounds like a heartbeat. The rate can alternate between 60 and 120 beats per minute–which is close to the average heart rate of a cat–and can also be turned off if you prefer.

Best of all, the cushion purrs like a real cat as you stroke its back! It even comes equipped with a small vibration unit, so you can feel the subtle buzz as you pet it. You’ll be getting your kitty fill with this cushion, and you won’t even have to scoop its box!

MeowEver, which is being joint produced by realistic pet plush maker Partners and novelty gift maker Felissimo, is currently up for funding on the crowdfunding sight Makuake, where it has already reached nearly 3,000 percent of its funding goal, even though it still has 34 days left on the campaign. If you want to get your own and support the project, you can pledge 9,025 yen (US$83) and get a MeowEver in either gray or black by the end of July. Rest assured that a portion of the profits will also be donated to animal rescue organizations in Japan, so your pledge will also be supporting a good cause.

If you are someone who needs to pet a cat every once in a while, you’ll definitely want to get in on this one-of-a-kind product. But if you can’t, we also recommend this cat shelter in Tokyo, which offers a cat-filled coworking space, and of course, there’s always the classic cat café!

Source: Makuake, PR Times

Images: PR Times

