Seven adorable products with new packaging featuring seven different Pokémon!

If you’re a fan, you might be all about collecting everything Pokémon. Well, now there’s one more thing–or rather, seven more things–to add to your collection: limited-edition Pokémon design Love Liner eyeliners!

Popular Japanese eye makeup brand Love Liner, owned by beauty brand msh, Inc., has released five liquid eyeliner and two pencil eyeliner designs. Each one features different Pocket Monsters and colors that match those species.

The eyeliners are Love Liner’s Liquid Eyeliner R4 type and all have designs of Pikachu with one other Pokémon. Pictured from left to right in the image below, there’s Mimikyu (which has a yellow design and a dark brown liner color), Yamper (neon-green colored pen and brown liner), Piplup (light blue pen and milky brown liner) Muchlax (dark blue pen and mocha gray-beige liner), and Alcremie (pink pen and “rosé brown” liner).

Each liner is smudge-proof, waterproof, and easy to remove, plus the liner ink is refillable, so the pens sound well worth the 1,760 yen (US$12.45) each costs. They also come in original Pokémon packaging, too, making them ultimate collectibles.

In addition to the liquid eyeliner pens, Love Liner also released two Pokémon designs of its Cream Fit Pencil, which is also waterproof and smudge-proof, and promises to dry in just 20 seconds. Both designs have a white background with one of two Pocket Monsters drawn in their respective colors: Pikachu in metallic gold and Eevee in brown.

The color of the Pikachu pencil liner itself is medium brown, and the Eevee pencil is an ash brown color. Both pencils retail for 1,320 yen each.

All seven products are available now through the msh online store, and starting in the middle of July, you will also be able to find them at variety shops and drug stores across Japan. Lastly, from July 19 to 25, they’ll also be for sale at a pop-up shop on the second floor of Cosme Tokyo in Shibuya. There you can not only check out the products before you buy them, but also take selfies in a yellow-themed photo booth with a Pokémon background!

If you’re a Pokémon fan and makeup user, definitely don’t miss the chance to pick up some adorable limited-edition Pokémon cosmetics. And if you’re going to be in the Tokyo area in August, make sure to make a stop in Yokohama to check out the festivities surrounding Japan’s (and Asia’s) first-ever Pokémon Trading Card Game World Championship competition. It sounds like it’ll be an event to remember!

Source, images: PR Times

