Big cuteness comes in small (Totoro) packages.

For most Studio Ghibli anime fans, the first mental image that pops into their heads when they hear “Totoro” is of the big, cuddly forest spirit. It an be easy to forget, though, that not all Totoros are big. In addition to the gray big Totoro, there’s the blue, sack-carrying mid-size Totoro, and the white small Totoro.

The small Totoro in particular often gets forgotten, but there’s an illuminating reminder of the overshadowed little guy in the form of this adorable small Totoro room lamp.

Offered by Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku, the Small Totoro Little Room Lamp is 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) tall, which seems to more or less match its in-anime dimensions from My Neighbor Totoro.

The lamp’s outer casing is made out of soft, squishy silicone, which you’ll get to feel with your fingertips, and between the choice of material and bulb, it’s designed to bathe your room in a soft, warm glow.

You can switch between three brightness levels, and the lamp is powered by a lithium ion battery that charges through a USB plug next to the Totoro’s tail. At maximum charge, it’s good for 30 hours of continuous light, so it should definitely be up to handling nightlight duties.

The lamp comes holding an artificial leaf, but it’s actually removable, the designers note, so you can replace it with actual flowers to bring a little seasonal nature into your living space.

The Small Totoro Little Room Lamp is priced at 11,000 yen (US$73), and though not brand-new, it’s been sold out for some time. It’s just gone back in stock, though, and can be ordered here through Donguri Kyowakoku’s online shop.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku, Studio Ghibli

