It’s Dragonite, Dragonair, and Dratini’s year to shine.

The Year of the Dragon is coming up soon, and especially so in Japan. Unlike other countries that follow the Chinese zodiac tradition as part of Lunar New Year celebrations, Japan switches over to the next animal on January 1.

So with the start of the Year of the Dragon just a few weeks away in Japan, so too is a high-fashion collaboration starring the original Pokémon Dragon-type evolution set.

This is a three-way team-up between the Pokémon franchise, Italian fashion producer Fendi, and Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design label. With Fendi most famous for its bags and other leather items, those are the first pieces that have been unveiled, and the collection will include Pokémon versions of Fendi’s women’s Baguette and Peekaboo ISeeU models, featuring Gen-I Dragon-types Dragonite, Dragonair, and Dratini.

The designers are saying that shopper bags and men’s camera bags will also be part of the collaboration, plus a range of accessories such as keyholder charms, gold-plated rings and earrings will be on offer too, as will apparel items including T-shirts, hoodies, and roomwear. Though photos of the clothing designs haven’t been shown yet, Fendi has teased an image of the digital versions that will be available for avatars in mobile game Pokémon GO starting January 4.

January 4 is also when the FENDI x FRGMT x POKÉMON collection, as it’s officially called/rendered, goes on sale at select Fendi stores. No word has been given yet regarding online sales or prices, but more details are to be revealed later this month. In the meantime, if you need some cute Year of the Dragon stuff that you can get your hands on right now, Disney Japan can provide you with Eto Pooh.

Source, photos: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!