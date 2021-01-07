The new lineup of luxury goods draws inspiration from Japan’s manekineko “beckoning cat” figurines.

“Good riddance to 2020” seems to be the general consensus for many folks around the world as we roll into the new year. When even the 2020 kanji of the year ties into the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, you know it’s high time to move onward and upward–and what better way to usher in some freshly needed luck than with the help of some feline friends specifically designed for that purpose.

Italian luxury goods company Furla recently launched a new collection of merchandise in Japan inspired by the Japanese manekineko, also known as a “beckoning cat” or “lucky cat” in English. These cat figurines are often found at the entrances of stores and restaurants with their outstretched paws bobbing up and down in order to wave the luck inside.

▼ Furla Little Cats collection

The Furla Little Cats collection consists of four items:

Mini crossbody bag / 49,000 yen (US$477)

17 x 13.5 x 7 centimeters (6.7 x 5.3 x 2.8 inches)

Available in candy rose pink or ruby red

▼ Candy rose pink version

▼ Ruby red version

Phone holder / 35,000 yen

11 x 17 centimeters

Available in ruby red

Card case (16,000 yen)

10.5 x 8 centimeters

Available in ruby red

Continental wallet (35,000 yen)

19.5 x 9.5 centimeters

Available in candy rose pink

To commemorate the launch, customers who purchase at least 35,000 yen worth of Furla goods (new collection goods included) through January 17 will receive a complimentary Little Cats tote bag as a present.

Source, images: PR Times

