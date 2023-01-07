A sweet homage to a beautiful tit that can only be seen in Hokkaido.

Krispy Kreme is no stranger to releasing special Japan-exclusive doughnuts, with Halloween ranges and yuzu and matcha varieties designed to appeal to local tastes.

Now, the chain is narrowing its market even further, with a new type of doughnut that’s only available at select stores in Japan’s northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido. The reason why Hokkaido has been blessed with the new doughnut is because its home to the star character that inspired it — the Shima Enaga, known in English as a type of long-tailed tit.

The Shima Enaga is a tiny round bird that’s often pictured in snowy landscapes, and for this outing at Krispy Kreme it sits in a nest of adzuki red bean cream atop a doughnut made with stone-milled Uji matcha.

▼ The Krispy Kreme Premium Hokkaido Shima Enaga Matcha & Adzuki doughnut (367 yen [US$2.73])

The doughnut is said to have a refined flavour to appeal to adult tastes, while the cute presentation and dusting of powdered sugar is designed to conjure up “the beauty of Hokkaido in winter when it snows“.

It’s not the only doughnut coming to Hokkaido this winter, as the chain has announced another regional exclusive called the Krispy Kreme Premium Hokkaido White Cheesecake (313 yen).

This doughnut is said to showcase the richness of cheese and the milky sweetness of white chocolate — two of Hokkaido’s specialties — with parmesan cheese used as an accent in the topping for a contrast in flavour.

Both doughnuts will be on the menu from 11 January, only at the following four branches: Sapporo Factory Store, Chitose Outlet Mall Rera , Sapporo Le Trois, and Sapporo Pole Town. They’ll only be available until 14 March, or while stocks last, so get in quick if you’d like to try them, as exclusive treats like these won’t last long!

Source, images: PR Times

