Think stuffed pizza crust, but in doughnut form.

Mister Donut is the nation’s top-selling doughnut chain, and it’s easy to see why when they keep bringing out mouthwatering new releases that the public simply can’t resist.

The chain’s latest release is bound to entice even more fans, because it involves more than just a new type of flavour — this is a whole new type of doughnut, and there are three to choose from.

Called the Zaku Mocchi Ring, with “zaku” meaning “crunch” and “mocchi” meaning “chewy”, this doughnut range promises to be a textural sensation. That’s not all, though, as each doughnut contains not one but two fillings, carefully selected for ultimate flavour, and they’re not placed on top of or between the dough — they’re inside the dough, like a filled doughnut, but in the shape of a ring.

Let’s take a look at the lineup below!

▼ The Zaku Mocchi Ring Beef Stew & Potato

The two fillings here are a smooth beef stew and cheese-flavoured mashed potatoes, finished with parsley on top to provide us with the taste of both a dinner and a doughnut, together in every bite.

▼ The Zaku Mocchi Ring Spicy Meat & Potato

Another savoury offering, this one pairs cheese-flavoured mashed potatoes with a tomato-based spicy meat mix and a sprinkling of paprika powder.

▼ The Zaku Mocchi Ring Azuki & Whipped Cream

Those who prefer their doughnuts sweet will want to try this whipped cream delight, which adds two types of Hokkaido-sourced azuki red bean paste and a kinako (roasted soybean flour) sugar topping to the mix.

▼ All the doughnuts are served up in a plastic sleeve and cardboard holder, making them easy to hold and eat.

The doughnuts can be purchased individually, priced at 270 yen (US$1.93) for take-out or 275 yen for dine-in, or as part of a set consisting of one doughnut and one drink for 440 yen (448 yen for takeout).

The new range will be in stores nationwide from 2 June.

Source, images: PR Times

