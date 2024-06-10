Beloved character brings anime charm to bottles, a bottle cover and even a cold tea pot in Japan.

As we head into summer, we’re now keeping bottles of water by our side on the daily, and this year, Studio Ghibli is on hand to help make things just that little bit cuter with a new series of drink-related goods, covering bottles, a bottle cover and a cold tea pot that fans will fall in love with.

▼ The first product in the collection is the My Neighbour Totoro Big Totoro Bottle Holder.

In Japan, the Totoro characters from My Neighbour Totoro are classified into three sizes — white is the “Small Totoro“, blue is the “Medium Totoro” and grey is the “Big Totoro” — and this bottle cover features the Big Totoro.

▼ Or as most people would simply call him: Totoro.

Priced at 3,080 yen (US$19.77), the bottle cover measures 18 by 8 by 10 centimetres (7 by 3 by 4 inches) and is designed to be used with 500-millilitre (17-ounce) plastic bottles.

▼ The cover comes with a handy strap, and even features a cute tail on the back side.



The outside of the cover features a Japanese-style fabric while the inside is lined with aluminium sheeting to keep your drink nice and cold.

▼ The drawstring opening makes it easy to drink from your bottle while keeping it inside the cover.

Those wanting a taste of Ghibli magic at home can opt for the Heat-resistant Vertical and Horizontal Cold Water Bottle (2,530 yen).

▼ This bottle comes in two designs: My Neighbour Totoro…

▼…and Kiki’s Delivery Service.

These 2.2-litre (74-ounce) bottles are heat-resistant and can be stored in the fridge vertically or horizontally.

With a wide mouth that’s easy to clean, these bottles feature a screw plug lid with gasket that prevents water from leaking, and a measurement on the side that allows you to keep an eye on liquid levels.

The final item in the collection is the My Neighbour Totoro Cold Tea Pot with Tea Strainer (2,035 yen).

This pot also has a wide mouth, and the removable lid makes it even easier to clean.

With a capacity of 1.2 litres (40 ounces), the pot is cleverly designed to fit easily in the refrigerator door pocket.

▼ It can be filled with cold liquid or hot liquid, so you can prepare the tea to your liking.

The nature-filled design is perfectly suited to a green background, making the pot ideal for cold green tea, which is commonly enjoyed around Japan during summer.

▼ The packaging is just as cute as the pot itself!

The new items can be purchased now at Donguri Kyowakoku stores around Japan and online (bottle cover here, bottles here and here, and tea pot here). With items this cute, we’ll have no trouble enjoying our drinks both indoors and outdoors this summer, and they’ll look right at home with these My Neighbour Totoro pouches too!

