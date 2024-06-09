There’s only one way you can get your hands on these one-of-a-kind miniature goods.

The only thing sweeter than a tray of Starbucks menu items is a miniature tray of Starbucks items, and that’s something the chain actually offers…to those who know how to get them.

As the tiny range isn’t really advertised by the chain, it’s like a behind-the-counter secret that only diehard fans know about, but we’re here today to share the steps you’ll need to take to get your hands on them.

The first thing you’ll need to do is…go to Starbucks. And then…go to Starbucks again.

You see, the official Miniature Collection can’t be acquired immediately, and it requires a fair amount of patience, as you’ll need to collect stars on the Starbucks Rewards Program. Once you collect 400 stars, you’ll be able to trade them in for the tiny range.

▼ Become a member by either signing up for a Starbucks card or using the official app, and then collect stars every time you make a purchase.

One star is rewarded for every 54 yen (US$0.35) spent, so you’ll have to spend around 20,000 yen ($127.95) at the chain to get the miniature collection. While that might sound daunting, the chain is constantly churning out new Frappuccinos and limited-edition mugs and tumblers throughout the year, so it’s an attainable goal for a regular Starbucks customer.

Once you’ve collected your stars, all you have to do is select the product on the official Rewards website and it’ll be delivered to your registered address free of charge. Other rewards you can receive for collecting 400 stars are products like original tote bags, mugs, and ID card holders, but in our opinion, the Miniature Collection is the best choice.

▼ First off, the set comes packaged in a beautiful box.

Then there’s the incredibly detailed reproduction, which mimics the items on the menu with impressive accuracy.

The miniature coffee has a removable lid, and when you lift it off, the inside looks just like black coffee. Everything, from the tiny tray through to the tiny serviettes, is identical to what you usually see at Starbucks.

It’s definitely worth the time and effort taken to earn 400 stars, and if you have a collection of figurines at home, they’ll be just as thrilled to see the tiny range.

Each item is made with such care and attention to detail you’ll be tempted to keep them in your pocket and whip them out every time you visit Starbucks, not only to admire the side-by-side with the real items, but to watch the jaws drop on passersby.

So next time you’re thinking of splurging at Starbucks, you might want to consider joining up for the Rewards program. The Miniature Collection alone makes it totally worth it, but if you don’t have the time or inclination to join, dont worry — you can always keep an eye on the online store for other fabulous finds, like the Kraft Paper Shopper Tote, which is a stylish take on the chain’s free paper bags!

Photos © SoraNews24

