Japanese chainstore doughnuts get a fancy chocolate upgrade.

Japanese doughnut chain Mister Donut, or “Misdo” as it’s commonly known, has been keeping things exciting recently with its “Misdo Meets” initiative, which sees the chain teaming up with local companies for exclusive, limited-edition collections.

The latest collaboration features the talents of Toshi Yoroizuka, one of the country’s most esteemed pastry chefs who was born in Kyoto and trained for eight years in Switzerland, Austria, France and Belgium.

Yoroizuka has four stores in Tokyo under his name, and now fans of the pâtissier will be able to enjoy a taste of his expertise nationwide, through the Misdo Meets Toshi Yoroizuka doughnut collection.

There are four new doughnuts in the range, all using a chocolate gateau doughnut as the base, so let’s take a look at them below!

▼ Triolet Chocolat

This doughnut will appeal to chocolate lovers with its ganache chocolate cream, chocolate whip, curled chocolate and candied almond topping, and a dusting of cocoa powder to finish.

▼ Noix de Coco

“Noix de Coco” translates to “coconut” in English, and that’s the star of the show here, with roasted coconut placed upon a white chocolate topping, encircling a dollop of salted caramel cream.

▼ Pistache

A chocolate and pistachio whip sits at the centre of this doughnut, which is generously coated with cocoa powder.

▼ Mont Blanc

Finally, we have a doughnut topped with a layer of whipped chestnut cream atop a layer of whipped chocolate cream. Finished with candied almonds and a dusting of powdered sugar to resemble the highest snowy peak in the Alps from which the beloved Mont Blanc dessert gets its name, this doughnut is sure to be one of the most popular.

Each doughnut is priced at 248 yen for takeout customers and 253 yen for eat-in diners. Those wanting to purchase all four as a set will be ale to receive a specially branded paper bag, which are only available in limited numbers while stocks last.

The Misdo Meets Toshi Yoroizuka collection will be available at Mister Donut branches nationwide from 11 January until early February.

