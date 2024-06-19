Magical delivery comes with a new anime commercial where Kiki takes us to Europe.

McDonald’s loves collaborating with big names in Japan and its latest collaboration is perhaps its biggest yet, with Kiki’s Delivery Service on board for a new series of burgers.

In Japan, Kiki’s Delivery Service goes by the name “Majo no Takkyuubin” (“Magical Delivery“), which makes it the perfect partner for a fast food chain famous for its delivery service. In this magical crossover world created by McDonald’s, star characters Kiki and Jiji are delivering three new “Europe Burgers” inspired by European cuisine:

▼ The German Potato Thick Beef (520 yen [US$3.29])

▼ The Peperoncino Juicy Hot Chicken (450 yen)

▼ And the Bouillabaisse-Style Shrimp (470 yen)

A new animated TV commercial has been created to help promote the new burgers, starring voice actors Aoi Yuki as Kiki and Daisuke Sakaguchi as Jiji. The animated clip, based on the original story by Eiko Kadono, sees Kiki introducing the new burgers as they fly through the air delivering the Europe Burgers.

▼ The commercial starts with Kiki shouting: “Delivery from McDonald’s!“

This new trio of burgers is the latest in the chain’s world-inspired menu series, with previous collections taking us to New York and Asia. This time, customers will be able to enjoy a taste of Europe, with the beef burger featuring a layer of chunky potatoes, the chicken containing red peppers and aioli sauce, and the shrimp having a crunchy cutlet paired with a smooth bouillabaisse sauce.

The square-bunned burgers will be on the menu for a limited time from 26 June to the end of July, and while they’ll generally be available nationwide, Kiki’s Delivery Service doesn’t fully extend to Fukuoka and Saga prefectures, as the Bouillabaisse-Style Shrimp won’t be available there.

▼ Shrimp fans in Saga and Fukuoka will be pulling the same face as Jiji right about now.

McDonald’s is just as famous for its awesome packaging as it is its limited-edition burgers so we can’t wait to see what the new burger wraps will look like when the new collection is released. If it’s anything like the McDonald’s x Touch manga collaboration, then we’re in for a real treat!

Source, images: Press release

