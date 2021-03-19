A special collaboration you won’t be able to taste anywhere else.

McDonald’s customers in Japan are often spoilt with exclusive burgers, fries and drinks, but that’s not the only place where you can find exciting limited-edition menu items–the chain’s McCafe by Barista outlets are also brimming with special delights you won’t find anywhere else.

Now, McCafe staff will be readying themselves for an increase in customers as it’s just been announced they’ll be adding a couple of Oreo cakes to the menu for a limited time.

The first Oreo-branded item coming to stores this month is the Oreo Cookie Roll Cake, which appeared briefly at McCafe branches in Japan back in December 2019.

▼ The Oreo Cookie Roll Cake is back this year for an encore appearance, priced at 340 yen (US$3.12)

Stealing the spotlight this year, however, is the brand new Oreo Cookie Cheesecake, which contains a serious amount of dark chocolate cookie pieces. Designed to please adult palates, this sweet morsel comes with a black cocoa chocolate tart base, a layer of fluffy sponge cake, a mound of cream cheese with a layer of cookies in between, and a generous Oreo cookie topping.

▼ The cream cheese comes with a gentle touch of lemon to accentuate its bittersweet flavour profile.

Each mouthful looks set to excite the palate with contrasting smooth and crunchy textures, and the pronounced cookie flavours are said to go extremely well with coffee. Conveniently, you can enjoy a coffee with your cake as part of a drink-and-cake set for 500 yen, while the cake on its own is priced at 370 yen.

The Oreo cakes will be on sale at McDonald’s McCafe by Barista stores around Japan for a limited time from 24 March.

Source: McDonald’s Japan via Entabe

Images: McDonald’s Japan

