Pikachu and Fuecoco are on their way to save us from the heat wave.

It’s become a summertime tradition in Japan for Pokémon-themed ice cream flavors and other goodies to appear at Baskin-Robbins, and with a heat wave hitting the country, we’re more than ready to start stuffing ourselves with the frozen treats. Thankfully the wait is almost over, as Baskin-Robbins Japan has announced the details of this year’s Pokémon tie-up, which starts in just a few days!

Being granted a spot among the chain’s 31 flavors is the brand-new Pikachu and Fuecoco Fruit Ice, in the bold colors of the series’ Electric-type mascot and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starter.

The ingredients contain no fewer than seven different fruit flavors, with two types of sorbet swirled together, one with golden kiwi, passionfruit, and pieces of pineapple and the other a blood orange and pink grapefruit sorbet with bits of strawberry. Add in the ribbon of mango ice cream, and you’ve got a luxurious mix of sweet and tart flavors that’s sure to be extra-refreshing on a hot afternoon.

Also joining the menu is a new addition to Baskin-Robbins Japan’s The Crush Soda line, the Pikachu Pineapple and Apple flavor. This is a blended ice beverage to which you add a scoop of ice cream of your choice, though doubling up on the Poké-fun by making it a scoop of Pikachu and Fuecoco Fruit Ice seems like the most appropriate pick.

Even if you’ve got your heart set on one of Baskin-Robbins’ preexisting flavors, you can still add a bit of Pokémon style by making your order a Pokémon Double Cup, which gets you two scoops of ice cream in a special cup decorated with one of three patterns (Pikachu accompanied by either Fuecoco, Sprigatito and Fidough, or Quaxly and Pawmi).

You also get a special Pikachu or Poké Ball spoon, plus a randomly selected Pokémon sticker.

▼ Post-ice cream food coma Pikachu is especially adorable.

And if you’re picking up enough ice cream to share (or just stocking up to be prepared for your own future cravings), there’s a Pokémon version of the Baskin-Robbins Fresh Pack, with special illustrations on the tub, individual-serving cups for you to transfer the ice cream into, an ice cream scoop with Pikachu and Fuecoco looking very excited for snack time, and even a cute bag to carry it all home in.

Finally, for those wise enough to prepare ahead for future ice cream runs, there’s the Pokémon Special Set, which includes a reusable insulated bag that can be carried two different ways.

Obviously, it would be cruel for an ice cream provider to sell you an insulated bag without any ice cream in it, so the Pokémon Special Set also comes with nine scoops of ice cream, plus nine Pokémon spoons.

The Pikachu and Fuecoco Fruit Ice is priced at 420 yen (US$2.65) for a regular-size scoop, the Pikachu pineapple and apple dessert drink 650 yen, and the Fresh Pack (for which you can select six scoops’ worth split among up to three flavors) 2,580 yen. The Double Cups and Special Set vary by size, with the small-scoop Double Cup 510 yen and the regular-scoop one 760, while the small-scoop Special Set is 3,200 yen and the regular-scoop 4,180.

The whole lineup goes on sale at Baskin-Robbins Japan on August 1 and will be available until September 4 “or while supplies last,” so considering how much Japan loves both ice cream and Pokémon, it’s probably best to go as early in August as you can.

Source, images: PR Times

