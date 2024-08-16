Please return your seatback to its upright position for takeoffs and landings, Lucario.

In the modern air travel era, before every flight takes off, there’s a safety video to watch. Yeah, it’s important information, and even experienced travelers should always take a moment to refamiliarize themselves, but it’s hard to silence that little voice in your head saying “Man, this is dull…I’d much rather be watching Pokémon.”

Thankfully, there’s an airline that understands this, and so now ANA has a brand-new safety video starring Pikachu and a whole bunch of other Pocket Monsters.

Actually, ANA has two new Pokémon videos, the first of which, viewable above, is a “disembarkation video,” showing a woman and her traveling companion Pikachu arriving at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, getting separated, and then emotionally reuniting with the help of ANA ground staff.

▼ Though if you’re going to get lost in an airport, Haneda is a pretty good one to do it in, since at least there are plenty of tasty things to eat there.

Charmingly heartwarming as the disembarkation video may be, though, the one you really should pay attention to is the bilingual English/Japanese ANA Pokémon safety video.

Pretty much everything covered in the video has been standard air travel protocol for some time, but the point of safety videos is largely to mentally input the instructions one more time, since some of them can be easy to forget in the excitement and/or stress of traveling, and others are potentially life-saving actions that need to be done with minimal hesitation in the case of emergency.

▼ Jigglypuff looks a little exasperated at this guy for pulling this stunt.

▼ The image of Pokémon bracing for impact is a little surreal…

▼ …but Pikachu and Pichu are understandably happy that ANA takes its safety measures seriously.

And since ANA realizes that no single video can cover all situations, the airline, and Psyduck, remind travelers that they can always ask a flight attendant if they have any other concerns or assistance needs.

Now, if you’re reading SoraNews24, there’s a better than average chance that you’re of the opinion “the more Pokémon, the better” when it comes to safety and public service communications, but, sadly, the Pokémon safety videos aren’t currently being shown on all ANA flights, only those for its specially decorated Pikachu and Eevee jets for select international flights between Japan’s Haneda and Narita Airports and Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, Canada, and Hawaii.

With the worldwide love for the franchise, though, it wouldn’t be a shock if ANA eventually decides to expand the Pokémon safety video to other flights, but in the meantime, the airline making it viewable online, and its information not being aircraft specific, means that there’s always the option to watch it yourself as a refresher regardless of where you’re flying to.

