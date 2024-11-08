Looks like we’ll need to save even more room for Poké-desserts (not that we mind, of course).

On Wednesday, there was a reason to smile for two very large demographics: people who like Pokémon, and people who like donuts. That’s because on November 6 beloved sweets chain Mister Donut started selling this year’s Pokémon donuts.

As has become tradition, the adorable Pikachu donuts made their return accompanied by a special guest for the 2024 batch. Making its donut debut is Ground-type Diglett, who’s rising up through a Pon de Ring, Mister Donut’s flagship donut made with eight chewy balls of dough connected in a ring.

However, as veteran Pokémon Trainers are already well aware of, Diglett isn’t the Pocket Monster species’ final form. Under the right conditions, Diglett can evolve into Dugtrio, and so the Diglett donut is going do likewise, with the above-pictured Pon de Diglett about to be joined by another treat, the Churo de Dugtrio!

Like its in-game/anime counterpart, the donut Dugtrio is a trio of Digletts clustered together. As in the Pon de Diglett, the Churo de Dugtrio’s Pokémon portion is whipped cream-filled choux pastry (i.e. cream puffs), coated in caramel chocolate. The “ground” portion of the donut has evolved too, and is now a heart-shaped churro with its topside covered in chocolate.

It looks to be a pretty substantial dessert and is priced at 594 yen (US$3.95), so the expectation is probably that you’ll share it with some of your many many friends or family members who’re into Pokémon and/or donuts. It’s available exclusively through the Mister Donut online/phone app order system, through which you place your order before picking it up in-store, and has to be reserved at least one day in advance.

Just as Diglett needs to acquire some experience before it can evolve into Dugtrio, the Churo de Dugtrio needs a little extra time to make its way to Mister Donut, as it’ll be available from November 27 to December 25, with orders opening on November 15.

