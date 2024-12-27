Find out if this floral Frappuccino is a gift you should accept or refuse.

With 2025 now well and truly around the corner, Starbucks is rewarding us for all our efforts throughout the year with a brand new limited-edition drink called the Royal Earl Grey Bouquet Frappuccino.

▼ The drink is priced at 678 yen (US$4.32) for takeout and 690 yen for dine-in.

Designed to look and taste like a bouquet of flowers, this milk-based blend of white mocha and Earl Grey tea contains a top layer of lavender-flavoured whipped mousse and a scattering of fiantine (finely crushed baked crepe dough) in two shades to finish.

▼ The fiantine is crispy and delicious.

Starbucks’ original tea blend combines Earl Grey with the aroma of bergamot, oolong tea, and jasmine tea, while the scent of chamomile, lavender, and juniper berry enhances the floral flavours. It looks gorgeous from the outset, but upon drinking it, you’ll find it tastes even better than it looks. The tea notes are well-rounded, providing a good amount of refreshment, with the white mocha syrup adding a slight sweetness to the mix.

The lavender-flavored mousse, however, is a standout, with its strong flavor and fluffy texture awakening the taste buds with flowery overtones. The layers within the drink allow you to pick and choose the strength of your floral bouquet, as the more you blend the mousse, the more flowery it becomes.

▼ This truly does taste like a floral bouquet.

The taste of flowers imparts a surprisingly festive, New Year-like feel to the beverage, making it perfect for this time of year, and it’s available warm as well, in the form of the Royal Earl Grey Bouquet & Tea Latte (priced from 550 yen). Those looking to heat things up with a hit of spice can opt for the Honey Ginger Chai Tea Latte (priced from 540 yen, hot and iced), which contains a combination of black and white Chinese teas, ginger, cardamom, white mocha syrup and milk. Finished with orange peel chips, the gentle spice of ginger and cardamom gradually warms your body while delivering incredibly delicious flavours to the palate with a refreshing aftertaste.

▼ This is a beverage you’ll want to drink again and again as the weather gets colder.

▼ The new drinks are being joined by a new range of foods, with the Earl Grey Scone (330 yen) being one of the most popular choices.

▼ A perfect partner for the Earl Grey beverages.

▼ For spice lovers, the Spicy Pork & Cheddar Cheese Hot Tortilla (610 yen) is meaty and filling.

With the Earl Grey drinks available from 26 December to 14 January, and the chai tea latte on the menu from 26 December to 8 April, there’s a lot to warm your belly and your heart at Starbucks this winter. So give yourself the gift of drinkable flowers this season, and treat yourself to a few of the chain’s new limited-edition goods too.

Photos © SoraNews24

