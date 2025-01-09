Three limited-edition drinks that taste like a chocolate symphony.

In Japan, Valentine’s Day is all about chocolate, and the sweet treat isn’t just exchanged between lovers but friends, family members and even colleagues. So when the creative team at Starbucks put their heads together to create this year’s first Valentine’s Day Frappuccino in Japan, chocolate was chosen to be the star ingredient, with three new drinks featuring the decadent flavour.

Each beverage allows you to enjoy a variety of chocolate tastes and textures, which are said to be”woven together like an orchestra with unique instruments playing a variety of tones“. In keeping with this theme, the first drink in the lineup is the Classic Chocolat Symphony Frappuccino, which contains a mound of chocolate sauce in the base to deliver a deep richness alongside the slightly bitter taste of cacao. Chocolate sauce is blended into the milky body of the drink to create more mellow notes, with crunchy chocolate cookie pieces in the mix for texture. A fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate whipped cream sits on top, with chocolate sauce and a dash of sparkling gold powder to finish.

▼ Like a night at the symphony.

The next drink is the Blonde Chocolat Symphony Frappuccino, which contains blonde chocolate, also known as “the fourth chocolate“. This caramelised white chocolate is known for its golden yellow hues and caramel and biscuit flavours, which add an irresistably moreish taste to the drink. The chocolate whipped cream and chocolate sauce on top give the multi-layered drink all the complexity you’d expect from a lauded symphony.

Rounding off the trio is the Classic Chocolat Latte, which captures the harmony of chocolate and espresso and combines it with steamed milk. Up top is a mound of rich chocolate whipped cream, embellished with a bitter dark chocolate powder for a complex symphony of flavours.

While the Frappuccinos will be sold in a Tall size only, priced at 736 yen (US$4.65) each for takeout or 750 yen for drink-in, the latte is available in Short through to Venti sizes, priced from 599 yen to 740 yen.

With Starbucks giving us not one but two Frappuccinos every time Valentine’s Day rolls around, we can’t wait to find out what else the chain has in store for us during this romantic season. For now, though, the first round of drinks will be available at Starbucks stores nationwide while stocks last, from 15 January to 14 February.

Source, images: Press release

