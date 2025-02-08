These devices are smart, stylish, and Sanrio.

Last month, Hello Kitty and some of her pals showed up on a line of new Yokosuka jackets, adding some Sanrio aesthetics to the flashy retro-style garments. But Sanrio’s style of cuteness works just as well modern fashion too, so the next stop for Kitty-chan and company is a new line of adorably pretty smartwatches.

A quartet of Sanrio stars were selected for a special series of Tokyo-based tech company Green House’s GH-SMWL devices, with each model featuring trim and bands in its character’s image color. Naturally Hello Kitty is here, and she’s joined for the collaboration by Kuromi, Pompompurin, and Cinnamoroll. Each model features clasps shaped like its representative character, plus trim and bands in their image colors.

For extra individual appeal each watch also comes loaded with a variety of time displays with its character hanging out around the numbers or clock hands.

Even when you’re not looking at them, the watches can still create a Sanrio mood thanks to the inclusion of voice clips for their characters which can be used as app notifications sounds, ring tones, and alarms, and with the devices containing a host of wellness apps such as pedometers and heart rate and sleep monitors, they’ll look out for your health too.

The watches are available for pre-order through the Green House online store here, priced at 14,080 yen (US$93), with shipping scheduled for February 20.

Source: PR Times

Top image: Green House

Insert images: PR Times, Green House

