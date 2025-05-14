Now there’s a new reason to visit this top Japanese convenience store chain.

Back in 2005, Starbucks gave fans in Japan a new way to enjoy their drinks, by releasing a new “chilled cup” series of ready-made beverages exclusively available at convenience stores.

Now, 20 years later, there’s a new chilled cup coming our way to celebrate the arrival of summer, and it’s called Strawberry Crush Milk.

The design on this one is particularly beautiful, with a bold strawberry pattern layered over a vibrant red gradient to express the “luxurious taste of abundant strawberries”. Sparkly embellishments add an extra layer of luxury to the look of the drink, which is said to contain the largest amount of strawberry fruit ever used in a Starbucks Chilled Cup.

The strawberries are enhanced by the sweetness of condensed milk, providing creamy smoothness to balance out the tartness of the fruit. With a gorgeous flavour that’ll brighten your day, this beverage is said to quench your thirst while lifting your mood during the heat of summer.

The chilled cup series aims to make the Starbucks experience easily accessible, with the brand message being “Where will you Starbucks today?” The answer to that question, in terms of this particular variety, is Family Mart, as that’s the chain that has exclusive selling rights to this drink, where it will be rolled out at branches across the country from 20 May, priced at 250 yen (US$1.69).

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!