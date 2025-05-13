If you can’t beat ’em, Ditto ’em.

Lifestyle design company H Concept’s original brand +d (“plus D”) has released possibly our favorite new toy ever in the form of the Metamon Cup, with Metamon being the Pokémon Ditto’s original Japanese name. Just like how the pink Pokémon can use its signature attack Transform to morph into anything it wants (with only minor occasional glitches), this cup serves as a mold for you to turn your food and outdoor elements like sand or snow into a Ditto shape!

▼ Gelatin is a particularly perfect usage of the mold since it wobbles just like the Pokémon would.

Even better, why stop at one when you can make your own jiggle (our best guess as to the collective noun for pink blobs) of them?!

▼ This video clip should convince you to make your own Ditto army.

At approximately 100 x 71 x 66 millimeters (3.9 x 2.8 x 2.6 inches), the mold’s volume is approximately 160 milliliters (5.4 fluid ounces) or 170 grams (6 ounces), equal to about one serving size of rice. It’s also heat and cold resistant, can withstand temperatures between 150 through -20 degrees Celsius (302 through -4 degrees Fahrenheit), and is dishwasher and microwave-safe to boot.

▼ If this doesn’t motivate you to eat your dinner we don’t know what will.

▼ It’s perfect for building sand Dittos in the summer or snow Dittos in the winter.

The cup comes in three different colors of clear, clear purple, and opaque purple to choose from based on your mood.

The clear cup is particularly well-suited for making fun, colorful creations inside of it using fruit and other ingredients.

You can also use the cup’s packaging box to safely store it upside down while you’re waiting for a concoction like gelatin or pudding to solidify.

The Metamon Cup went on sale at H Concept’s Koncept physical store locations and online store on May 10 and will join the merchandise at Pokémon Center stores on May 24. A single cup is 2,200 yen (US$15), or a set of all three colors provides a slight individual discount at 5,500 yen.

If cats are more of your thing, though, never fear, because Japan still offers the perfect mold for you.

Source, images: PR Times

