This summer collection gathers together heritage dyeing techniques, bold designs, and modern comfort upgrades.

Summer is creeping back up on us slowly and, for some, the recent weather in Japan has given the impression that it’s already here, which means it’s time to start making preparations for the heat. Naturally, one of the first things you should consider is your wardrobe. When you hear the words “summer” and “clothes,” what springs to mind might be shorts, T-shirts, tank tops, and the like. However, Japan has a piece of clothing that is near synonymous with summer: the yukata. Often worn during summer festivals, these lightweight kimono are perfect if you want to experience traditional Japanese attire without the hassle of putting on a full kimono with its extra layering.

This month marks the latest release of trendy kimono brand Y. & Sons, a lineup that blends tradition with innovation, using craftspeople and techniques from both within and outside of Japan.

▼ Menasa Chambray (52,800 yen [US$360]), on sale from May 23

The main products this time incorporate a variety of dyeing and weaving techniques from across Japan, such as the hand-crinkled fabric from the Enshu region (the western part of Shizuoka prefecture in central Japan), and standing-wave patterns created with Arimatsu-Narumi tie-dyeing.

▼ Muji yukata (49,500 yen) and Shima Haori coat (55,000 yen), on sale from June 6

▼ Tatewaku (121,000 yen), on sale from June 6

Two notable additions to their yukata range are the inome (“boar’s eye”) pattern yukata, dyed using Hamamatsu’s traditional Chusen method, where cloth is layered accordion-style and dye is poured from above to ensure even coloring on both sides. The inome pattern can often be found in temples and shrines as it is said to offer protection and bring good fortune, making this yukata a solid choice for anyone wanting a little more luck on their side this summer.

▼ Inome (60,500 yen)

The other yukata of note adds to their iconic Ito Jakuchu series, named for a famous Japanese artist born in 1716 who was known for his vivid depictions of nature and animals. This new design features three monkeys trying to pick a peach from a branch.

▼ Enkotekitozu (55,000 yen)

▼ Ito Jakuchu’s original painting

Source: Public Domain Q

However, these kimono tailors don’t stop with just kimono. They’ve also included modern items made with yukata fabric, such as open-collar shirts and pants.

▼ Washizu (30,800 yen), on sale from June 6

▼ Enkotekitozu (30,800 yen), on sale from June 6

What Y. & Sons is most excited to announce is their new product: Shimeobi.

Obi, the sash worn as a belt for yukata and kimonos can be a little fiddly depending on your method of tying, particularly for the more formal styles like kakuobi—much like the different styles of knots for ties. The idea for Shimeobi came from the desire to make putting on kimono and yukata easier and faster, which resulted in both ends being woven softly, allowing for easier tying in the style of a datejime (the thin piece of fabric worn under an obi in order to protect the kimono’s fabric), yet still preserving the dignified appearance of the kakuobi. However, if you happen to want to tackle the kakuobi yourself, our very own model has shown you exactly how to do it. Or, if you’re a woman, Uniqlo can help walk you through the steps for your own obi style.

▼ Oni-Hanazara-Kenjo (29,700 yen)

▼ How to tie a datejime

With a new yukata and a fancy belt, you’re all set for summer now, right? Well, not quite. The proper footwear is also needed and you’re in luck because Y. & Sons provide them too. There’s the beautiful, natural leather sandals created by Jutta Neumann, a German-born leather artisan. While they do require some breaking in, their luster and comfort increase the more you wear them.

▼ Alice sandals (82,500 yen)

▼ Natural Vegetable sandals (79,200 yen)

Or if the traditional geta sandals are more your thing, these two styles are made from cedar wood from Oita Prefecture by Honno Footwear Factory. The first is Sli-ta, a portmanteau of the words slipper and geta, which is cut to follow the shape of the foot, making for easy walking. The other is Ni-no-ji, or two “teeth”, with additional arch support.

▼ Sli-ta Kaku (14,300 yen)

▼ Ojiya Chijimi – Blue Green (25,300 yen)

As an added bonus, there’s even the Gujo Geta. Every year in Gujo Hachiman, Gifu Prefecture, there is a famous dance festival called the Guji Odori that lasts for about two months. The footwear of choice for this festival that involves dancing for hours on end is the Gujo Geta, which have been specially crafted to be extra durable and also provide a pleasing clack with every step. What’s even more impressive is that these geta are made from a single block of Japanese cypress wood; there are no joints at all, which adds to their signature strength. However, to better accommodate the modern lifestyle of today, Y. & Sons have added a slip-resistant sole to the bottom of the teeth, so there’s less danger of you falling over on a polished floor.

▼ Ojiya Chijimi – Navy (17,600 yen)

If you want an outfit that radiates “history” and “traditional crafts” for your next summer festival, or just want to add some more Japanese charm to a photoshoot, this lineup is made for you. Or maybe you sway more towards anime and games? In which case, Pokémon has a great yukata for you.

Related: Y. & Sons Online Store

Store information

Y. & Sons Kanda / Y. & SONS 神田

Address: Tokyo-to, Chiyoda-ku, Sotokanda 2-17-2

東京都千代田区外神田2-17-2

Open 11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Y. & Sons Kyoto / Y. & SONS 京都

Address: Kyoto-fu, Kyoto-shi, Nakagyo-ku Banocho 586-2 ShinPuhKan 1F

京都府京都市中京区場之町586-2 新風館1F

Open: 11:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

Source and images (except where indicated): PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!