It’s not long now until Halloween…that is, unless you’re at Starbucks in Japan, where the festivities are already underway. At the centre of the celebrations is a special limited-edition beverage called the Acai Berry Frappuccino (730 yen [US$4.79]), which is dressed up to look like a mischievous black cat.

▼ The chocolate ears make it seem like a cat is hiding out inside.

The combination of cat ears and dark black and berry hues make this one of Starbucks’ most visually striking creations, and the flavours are equally intriguing, with a blend of acai, cassis, raspberry, and blackberry.

▼ On top, the whipped cream is drizzled with black chocolate sauce.

We ventured over to our nearest Starbucks to try the new drink as soon as it was released on 10 October, and we were greeted at the front door by a cute black cat.

The feline welcome sets the scene for the cat-inspired Frappuccino, and when we got our first sip of it, we found that the acai was subtle, with a stronger berry presence to counteract the tartness, creating a refreshing, easy-to-drink beverage.

The acai drifts through every now and then, flitting through the palate like a feline in the shadows, while the nutty chocolate provides a crunchy contrast that’ll make you feel like a cat biting into a toy.

The sauce atop the whipped cream is slightly bitter and rich in flavour, creating a perfectly balanced sweetness with a hint of bitterness that’s delicious with the clean-tasting berry base.

Although the cat-eared Frappuccino clearly steals the show, another item called the Acai Berry Yuzu Citrus & Tea (590 yen) also made its menu debut on the same day. This drink builds upon the chain’s yuzu citrus tea with added acai pulp, and when we purchased ours, the barista recommended we switch it to a passionfruit tea for something a little different, at no extra charge.

The acidity and bitterness of the acai berry blends well with the distinctly tart passionfruit tea blend nicely. Thanks to the yuzu citrus, the aftertaste is refreshing and clean, creating a beverage that’s so drinkable you’ll be tempted to buy it again.

Both new drinks are absolutely delicious, and the celebrations don’t stop there, as the chain has a whole swathe of limited-edition Halloween goods in store, including a cute ghost mug with a special glow-in-the-dark feature.

So if you’re looking for somewhere to celebrate Halloween this year, seeing as street parties in Shibuya are now strictly off limits, hop into your nearest Starbucks and treat your taste buds to a taste of the new drinks. They’re only being made in limited quantities while stocks last though, so be sure to get in quick to join the celebrations.

Photos©SoraNews24

