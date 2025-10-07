Limited-edition drink takes cat cosplay to new levels.

As we get into October, Halloween is about to poke its head around the corner, and here to remind us of that fact is Starbucks, with the grand unveiling of this year’s limited-edition Halloween Frappuccino.

The new drink is officially called the Acai Berry Frappuccino, but it also goes by the name Black Cat Frappuccino, due to the feline-shaped chocolate ears that make it look like a mischievous black feline is hiding inside. The body of the drink is a combination of acai, raspberry, cassis, and blackberry flavours, carefully layered to create a fruity, berry taste, while the topping contains a black chocolate sauce to balance out the acidity and crunchy chocolate ears to add a sweet-tart crunch.

Lovers of acai will be pleased to know that another limited-edition drink called Acai Berry Yuzu Citrus & Tea will be released alongside the Halloween Frappuccino, offering a harmonious and refreshing blend of acai and black tea.

The mellow bitterness of the tea is said to pair beautifully with the sweet-tart acai berry component, while the mound of refreshing yuzu pulp in the base releases a citrus accent with every sip. This combination promises to refresh your palate and your mood, providing you with an elegantly autumnal finish that’ll have you coming back for more throughout the season.

The Acai Berry Yuzu Citrus & Tea will only be available iced, and in a Tall size, priced at 579 yen (US$3.85) for takeout or 590 yen for dine-in. The Acai Berry Frappuccino will also be sold in a Tall size only, priced at 717 yen for takeout and 730 yen for dine-in, and both drinks will be on the menu at Starbucks stores nationwide from 10 October, but only while stocks last.

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!