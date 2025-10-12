My Neighbour Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle and Kiki’s Delivery Service feature in this new collection.

Now that the days are finally getting cooler, Studio Ghibli is here to keep our toes and hearts warm with a bumper new collection of socks featuring some of our favourite characters.

With a wide variety of styles to suit your needs and preferences, it’ll be hard to choose just one pair to add to our sock drawer. Let’s take a look at everything available below, starting with a trio designed to feel like marshmallows.

▼ Soft Marshmallow Crew — 23-25 centimetre sizes (9.06–9.84 inches) — 990 yen (US$6.49) each

Each sock features an embroidered character on the outer side, while the inner side remains plain.

The characters here are:

▼ The white Small Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro...

▼ …Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service…

▼ …and Hin (a.k.a Heen) from Howl’s Moving Castle.

Next up, we have one special extra-fluffy pair in honour of black cat Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service.

▼ Kiki’s Delivery Service Fleece-lined Socks “Footprints” — sizes 23-24 centimetres (1,650 yen)

With Jiji embroidered on the outside and a soft fleece lining on the inside, these socks are so cute and cuddly you’ll never want to take them off.

▼ My Neighbour Totoro Warm Room Socks — 23-25 centimetres (880 yen)

This next duo of socks come with an anti-slip surface on the underside to help keep you steady on even the smoothest floors.

The full pile construction provides excellent insulation and water absorption, and there are two character designs to choose from.

▼ Small Totoro

▼ Soot Sprites

▼ My Neighbour Totoro Blanket Socks — 22-26 centimetres (1,650 yen each)

Finally, we have a trio of long socks that’ll hug your toes and your calves with the help of some beloved characters.

▼ The Caramel design features Totoro with autumnal motifs that include a nod to the character’s love of acorns.

▼ The Bordeaux design features Jiji with rows of pretzels.

▼ The Black design has No Face peering out at us…along with its fearful teeth.

The new sock range is an adorable way to show your love for Studio Ghibli throughout the colder months, and they can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores in Japan and online (links below) while stocks last.

