If everyone loves Pikachu, and everyone loves pudding, there’s no way this won’t be awesome.

Back in September, Tokyo’s Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Cafe dessert shop welcomed the Eevee Apple Pie Frappe to its menu. But while the cafe, located in the Ikebukuro neighborhood, is happy to be a gathering place for fans of all Pocket Monster species, it’s Pikachu’s name on the sign, and so it’s once again the face of the franchise’s turn in the sweets spotlight.

Though it’s called the Caramel Pika Pika Frappe, the primary flavor here is purin, a type of pudding loved by people both young and old in Japan. Somewhat similar to flan, purin has egg custard notes to its flavor profile, but without feeling oily or greasy. It’s topped with sweet caramel sauce, and the Caramel Pika Pika Frappe also adds whipped cream and chocolate chips to literally sweeten the deal.

With the vast majority of Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Cafe customers enjoying their desserts with one hand while snapping photos with the other, the staff knows how important visual appeal is, and the 700-yen (US$6.65) drink is served with plenty of Pikachu aesthetic flourishes. In addition to the smiling face and perky ears, the cups come with one of four Pikachu drink sleeves.

If you’re wondering why Pikachu is dressed in such warm-weather attire for a winter-season drink, it’s because the sleeves are celebrating the upcoming release of the Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle theatrical anime, titled Pokémon the Movie: Koko in Japan. Originally slated to debut in July (like all Pokémon anime movies in Japan since 1998), Koko was delayed due to the coronavirus, and is now scheduled to start playing in Japanese theaters on Christmas Day.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait quite that long for the Caramel Pika Pika Frappe, since it goes on sale December 5 and will be available until January 15.

Cafe information

Pikachu Sweets by Pokémon Café / ピカチュウスイーツ by ポケモンカフェ

Address: Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Higashi Ikebukuro 3-1-2, Sunshine City Alpa area 2nd floor

東京都豊島区東池袋3-1-2 サンシャインシティ 専門店街アルパ 2F

Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Website

Source: Pokémon Center Online via Entabe

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Pokémon Center Online

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twitter, where he’s really craving one of those Magikarp taiyaki right about now.