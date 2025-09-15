Udon is going through its blue period.

Yamanashi Prefecture is known for culinary delights like water mochi, beautiful cherry blossoms, and the grandeur of Japan’s iconic Mt. Fuji. Needless to say, there’s no shortage of reasons to visit, but this year another has been added.

On 23 August, Blue Mt. Fuji Udon went on sale at souvenir shops around the prefecture. This is the latest in a long line of blue Yamanashi products sold in the theme of Mt. Fuji, alongside classics like blue curry, blue bread, and blue jelly.

Now, if you’re like me, the first thought in your mind is probably wondering what kind of chemical perversion it took to make udon noodles such a vibrant shade of blue. The makers of Blue Mt. Fuji Udon, Fujisan Product, were quick to declare that its blue hue was created with the help of gardenia pigment, which has no negative effect on the wheaty taste or firm-yet-tender texture of the thick udon noodles.

It’s simple to make too, and only requires boiling for six to seven minutes. However, this being Blue Mt. Fuji Udon, it is recommended to serve in the shape of Mt. Fuji, using grated daikon as the snow-capped peak. Other seasoning is optional, but a green-colored soup might serve as a good base that resembles the vast wooded areas skirting the World Heritage Site.

Of course, you’re not duty-bound to recreate Mt. Fuji with these noodles and can craft your own scene using their distinct color. You could turn a plate into your favorite hemisphere, using the noodles as the oceanic backdrop and other toppings as land masses, or combine it with other brightly colored food on a black dish for a cyberpunk-gamer culinary affair.

The world is your oyster when you have a bunch of bright blue noodles, and they can be bought from any service station in Yamanashi Prefecture or online from Fujisan Products’ Rakuten page for 798 yen (US$5.43) a pack.

Also, with udon being one of the most uniquely Japanese styles of noodles, among the many souvenir foods made in the likeness of Mt. Fuji, you could maybe argue that udon is the most exemplary of Japan’s cuisine. It could even become its own simile by saying, “That’s as Japanese as Mt. Fuji made out of a pile of udon.”

It makes a great gift for others or yourself and is probably the best way to enjoy this legendary mountain without having to deal with huge crowds or risk the embarrassment of being rescued multiple times, so grab a pack when you get the chance.

Sources: Value Press, Rakuten/Fujisan Product

Images: Value Press

