My haramaki Totoro.

It’s hard to imagine Totoro ever feeling chilly. Part of that is because the events of the My Neighbor Totoro anime take place mostly in summer, but even in the end-credits illustration that shows the Ghibli star standing in the snow, he seems completely unfazed by the cold. From that, we can deduce that Totoro’s fur must be very warm, especially the section that covers his ample stomach, and with cold weather on the way, thankfully there’s a way to have a cozy Totoro tummy of your own.

Pictured here is Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku’s Totoro haramaki. Meaning “stomach wrap,” a haramaki is an old-school Japanese garment that slides around your midsection and stretches roughly from your navel to your lower hips. Made with soft, warm material, the fit is snug but comfy, and keeps your body heat locked in, acting like a constant warm hug.

And as if the Soot Sprite on the front wasn’t already cute enough, there’s another on the backside, plus a rendering of Totoro’s tail.

While haramaki are generally used as an inner layer when worn out and about, at home they can be used as outer-layer roomwear. As for why some of Donguri Kyowakoku’s photos show two Totoro haramaki together, that’s because they’re being offered in both kids’ and adult sizes, with identical designs.

The item’s official name is the Totoro Tummy Marshmallow Haramaki, and while the acrylic/nylon/polyurethane fabric has some stretch to it, size-wise Donguri Kyowakoku recommends the adult size for wearers with a waist measurement of between 64 and 77 centimeters (25.2 and 30,3 inches), and the kids’ for waists between 47 and 55 centimeters.

The adult Totoro belly warmer is priced at 3,080 yen (US$21) and the kids’ size at 2,860 yen, and following a restock they’re both available now through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here. And if you’re looking to keep your feet just as cozy, they’ve got a whole line of Ghibli character marshmallow socks too.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!