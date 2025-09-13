Totoro and pals want to make you feel warm and fuzzy not just in your heart, but on your feet too.

Studio Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku seems to have the passage of time on its mind these days, what with their eye-catching calendars of both the 3-D and 2-D varieties that recently went on sale. Of course, the numerical date is just one way to recognize the changing of the seasons. Another is feeling a chill in your toes once the crisp fall weather sets in, and Donguri Kyowakoku can help you get ready for that too.

No fewer than nine sets of cozy Ghibli character socks have just gone on sale, hailing from five classic theatrical anime. Obviously, any lineup that has a warm-and-fuzzy theme to it is going to include Totoro, who’s accompanied by a pair of Soot Sprites.

Donguri Kyowakoku calls these “partial marshmallow socks,” by which it appears to mean that the portion of the socks with the character artwork is made of especially soft material. So yes, you now have a totally valid reason to give the Totoro on your socks a belly rub.

The second Totoro design, a non-marshmallow sock, is a little more abstract, but fans of the film will recognize that it depicts the forest spirit holding the umbrella that sisters Mei and Satsuki gave him above his head to protect him from the rain as he waits at the bus stop for the Catbus to arrive.

Moving on to the Kiki’s Delivery Service socks, as is often the case for this particular Ghibli work, it’s black cat Jiji who makes an appearance on these marshmallow socks, not the titular witch herself.

Alternatively, there’s a non-marshmallow pattern focused on the “delivery” part of Kiki’s Delivery Service, featuring various parcels and packages Kiki carries on clients’ behalf, as well as baked goods from the bakery her fledgling business venture operates out of.

Spirited Away scene-stealer No Face appears on this non-marshmallow deep purple pair, accompanied by blooming flowers that highlight the mysterious character’s gentler side…

…and marshmallow mouse-form Boh also shows up to represent the Oscar-winning film.

If we’re putting together a team of Ghibli characters to help protect us from the cold, we can’t forget about the one that’s made out of fire, Howl’s Moving Castle’s Calcifer…

…and how could anyone say no to Heen’s droopy, goofy lovableness, especially since he gets the marshmallow treatment?

Finally, there’s a pair of non-marshmallow socks for Princess Mononoke’s kodama, standing quizzically among some tall grasses as a dragonfly flies by.

Oddly enough, while every other Ghibli anime in the lineup gets two designs, Princess Mononoke only gets one, perhaps because it’s one of Ghibli’s harshest, least cozy films (though if you’re looking to further kodama-fy your wardrobe, there is that cool new glow-in-the-dark T-shirt).

Marshmallow or not, the socks are all priced at 660 yen (US$4.50) per pair, and are available now through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop (marshmallow here, non-marshmallow here).

