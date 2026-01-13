After 30 years of waiting, combination Pokémon Trainers/Lego builders finally get the kits of their dreams.

In the many years that Pokémon has been around, there’s been no small number of fans who’ve daydreamed about the franchise’s video games appearing on a non-Nintendo system. However, even though Nintendo, as we’ve discussed before, isn’t actually the company that makes the Pokémon video games, developer Game Freak, and by proxy the Pokémon Company that manages the overall IP, have such a strong working relationship that Pikachu and pals migrating to a non-Nintendo console isn’t something we’re likely to see anytime soon.

Similarly, a lot of Lego enthusiasts had given up hope of ever getting to build a Pokémon, since the franchise had chosen so often to grace Japanese toymaker Kawada’s Nanoblock and Canadian Mega Brands’ Mega Bloks lines instead. But now, after 30 years of waiting, Pokémon Lego kits are finally on their way!

Three Lego Pokémon sets will be arriving all at once, with, naturally, Pikachu present and accounted for. The face of the franchise is joined by Eevee and, in a three-creature bundle, the second evolutions of all three original Kanto region starters: Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise.

Pokémon is a series loved by fans both young and old, and all three of these kits are being pitched towards fans on the latter end of that spectrum. The simplest of the bunch, Eevee, still consists of 587 pieces, with a construction complex enough to allow for posable head, legs, and tail. The Pokémon Company also promises that there’s a hidden Easter egg, saying “While building this Pokémon model figure, fans can discover a special surprise that highlights Eevee’s many Evolutions.”

The 2,050-piece Pikachu and Poké Ball kit also allows for some cool customization, letting you build your Pikachu in either standing or leaping poses. You also get the proper parts to make your choice of male or female Pikachu (the boy’s tail has a straight-edged tip, while the girl’s has a cleft in the middle that makes it look like a heart).

The Poké Ball can also be built with its latch closed or open, and by using the electric energy effect pieces, you can make it look like Pikachu is leaping out of the Poké Ball and ready to do battle!

Finally, the designers boast that the 6,838-piece Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise kit is “one of the Lego Group’s largest ever display sets.”

Each of three creatures can be built and displayed separately, but their bases are designed to allow them to be linked into a single piece of epic Poké-art.

In terms of individual sizes, Pikachu is actually the biggest of the five Lego Pocket Monsters, standing roughly 35 centimeters (13.5 inches) tall. Eevee has a height of 19 centimeters, and Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise are 23, 20, and 16 centimeters, respectively.

Again, as shown in the video above, grownup fans are the primary target for these advanced-level kits, which is reflected in their prices of US$199.99 for Pikachu, $59.99 for Eevee, and a whopping $649.99 for Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise.

The kits are available for preorder now through both the Pokémon Center and Lego online shops (here and here) with an official on-sale date of February 27.

