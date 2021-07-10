Adulting just got a lot more fun with this stylish accessory.

Last year Japanese watch maker Seiko released their Pokémon collection featuring Pikachu, Eevee, and Mewtwo watches.

And now next month, on August 6, Seiko will release limited editions of the three Generation One starter Pokémon evolution lines: Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.

These high-quality watches are made of stainless steel and have a sapphire glass face. Each of the designs has a color scheme based on the Pokémon type, so the Grass-type Bulbasaur version comes in green, Fire-type Charmander is red, and Water-type Squirtle is blue.

▼ I choose you, Bulbasaur!

The Bulbasaur version has green gradation as its background to mimic its famous Solar Beam attack. At the 12:00 hand you’ll find an etching of Bulbasaur, and Ivysaur is waiting for you at the 6:00 spot. There’s also a Pokéball at the 9:00 position of each watch.

▼ Next is the bold red of Charmander.

The Charmander version has a flaming Fire Spin-themed background. Adorable Charmander is at the top, and Charmeleon is stationed at the bottom.

▼ Or if blue is your color, try the Squirtle one.

And finally, the Squirtle version is decorated with a blue background based on its Hydro Pump move. Squirtle sits around the 12:00 hand, and Wartortle is ready to attack at the 6:00 mark.

▼ But wait, where are the final evolutions pictured?

When you turn the watch over, you’ll see Venusaur, Charizard, or Blastoise etched on the back of their respective watch faces.

▼ They come in beautifully decorated boxes designed to mimic

a Pokéball with their themed Pokémon on the inside.

Each watch costs 49,500 yen (US$450) and each type is limited to only 700 units. So if you want one, you’d better catch ’em than later on their online shop (Japan only).

▼ But wait, there’s more!

And the best bonus goodie has to be the microfiber cloth included with each watch. You’ll get a sleek black cloth with Venusaur, Charizard, or Blastoise stenciled in green, red, or blue depending on the watch you choose.

Other notable features the watches include are a solar-powered battery, a stopwatch feature, and an alarm feature. Yet another great example of useful Pokémon merchandise, we’d say it’s right up there with eyeglasses.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!