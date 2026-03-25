Exciting new juice with over-the-top design features can only be found in six prefectures.

If your algorithm is flooded with Japan content, then you’ll want to brace yourself for a new product that’s set to overtake your feed: Kakukaku Kajitsu Pixel Peach.

Created by Kyodo Milk Industry, Kayac Inc., and 7-Eleven, this new juice is impressive in more ways than one, starting with the packaging. Drawing upon the design expertise of Kayac, a company that specialises in creating game and anime content for entertainment purposes, the package looks like something that’s jumped straight out of the retro gaming world, with a pixelated peach on the front and the words “ピクセル” (“pixel”) and “ピーチ” (“peach”) instantly grabbing the eye in bold block font.

The drink itself contains pulpy diced fruit pieces, which are likened to pixels, hence the name. Kayac even enlisted the help of an illustrator to create a unique character for the drink, with the words “ゴクゴク” (“goku goku” [“gulp gulp”]) showing how you’ll want to drink it, and what can happen when you do.

▼ Drink the Pixel Peach and you’ll be drawn into the world of pixels, the smallest unit of the digital age.

The diced peach pulp provides you with juicy refreshment while delivering a satisfying sense of volume and texture. By carefully selecting the proportion and size of the pulp, or should we say “pixels”, you’ll experience maximum enjoyment as the chunky bits go down your throat smoothly, creating the sensation of eating a real peach.

▼ “カジツよ、とびだぜ” (“Kajitsu yo, tobi da ze”) translates as: “It’s fruit, bursting out“.

While the juice and the art direction is already ticking all our boxes, Kyodo Milk Industry is taking things one step further by serving it all up in a trademarked container. With a specially designed shape and a carefully positioned spout that gives you the “optimal inclination angle” for pouring, this design is said to create “ideal fluidity“, where the fruit pulp is delivered to your mouth in perfect balance with the liquid, ultimately upgrading the drinking experience, as the fruit pulp no longer remains at the bottom of the container.

▼ Kyodo Milk says the design eliminates the stress and frustration caused by fruit pulp remaining at the bottom of the container.

With so many clever design features, the Pixel Peach is no cheap gimmick. Only seasoned Japan pros will be able to find it, though, as it’s only being sold at 7-Eleven stores in six prefectures: Chiba, Saitama, Hiroshima, Tottori, Shimane, and Yamaguchi. Available from 24 March, each 250-gram (8.8-ounce) pack of drinkable pixels will retail at a recommended price of 228 yen (US$1.44).

Source, photos: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!