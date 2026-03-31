The Yokohama-based donut specialty chain incorporates a unique ingredient into its dough that results in a divine texture and taste.

Sushi lovers may be tempted to read the “uni” in Uni Donuts as the word for “sea urchin” in Japanese, but it’s actually pronounced as in the English “university.” The freshly baked donut specialty brand is an offshoot of Uni Coffee Roastery that first opened shop in December 2023 in the Bandobashi area of Yokohama and now has over 20 locations in Japan and overseas. Uniquely, its dough recipe incorporates kabocha (Japanese squash), which results in a gentle sweetness and fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth texture when fully baked.

Uni Donuts is also known for offering seasonal flavors such as mango coconut in the summer and pumpkin in the fall. After an online poll through its social media channels earlier this month to determine which seasonal flavor to release for spring, the chain announced that the winning selection was sakuramochi, a traditional Japanese confection consisting of pink mochi filled with anko (red bean paste). This new flavor officially went on sale at Uni Donut locations on March 27.

The sakuramochi-inspired donut is a treat not only for stomachs but for eyes as well with its elegant, light-pink sakura-an (sweet bean paste) cream filling. The top of each donut is even garnished with fully edible pickled sakura blossoms.

This limited-time spring flavor will be available until April 23 at most Uni Donut locations excluding a few (exceptions can be found on the chain’s official website).

Speaking of limited-time flavors, you may want to also check out Starbucks Japan’s spring Frappuccino lineup and Krispy Kreme’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie tie-in donuts if you still have some leftover dough.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!